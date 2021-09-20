Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Ananya Panday starts script reading session for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared a still from her script reading session for her recently announced film, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' on Monday. A source close to the actress shared, "Ananya was in Maldives working on something. The actor is back now and has quickly started to work on her next project, with Zoya Akhtar, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. The script reading sessions have begun for her." Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya posted a boomerang video of the script.

Alongside the clip, she also mentioned that she was missing her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, as she has started script reading by herself. "Reading Shuru @arjunvarain.singh. Missing the bois @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh."

The film marks the first collaboration between Ananya and acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar under her banner Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment. The film also marks the second collaboration between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya after their recently wrapped Shakun Batra's untitled film that also stars Deepika Padukone in lead. 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is billed as a coming of "digital age" story of three friends in Mumbai.

Apart from this, Ananya also has Puri Jagannadh's pan India film 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline. The shooting of the film was stopped due to growing cases of Covid-19. Now, that the shoots have resumed, the makers have decided to finish the production soon.

Liger' is touted as a romantic sports action film. Ananya Panday is the leading lady in the film being produced jointly by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Puri connects and Dharma Productions. Vijay will essay the role of a boxer and thus he underwent martial arts training to best fit the bill.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu gives apt reply to a troll who said she has 'mard ki body'

(ANI)