Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu gives apt reply to a troll who said she has 'mard ki body'

Taapsee Pannu on Monday shared the poster of her starrer Rashmi Rocket along with its release date. The film will be released on October 15 on the OTT platform ZEE5. The poster gave fans a sneak-peek of her ripped physique from the upcoming sports drama. Taapsee, who plays the role of a sprinter named Rashmi in the film, garnered a lot of praise for her physical transformation. However, a user commented only Taapsee can have a manly physique like this. "Ye Mard Ki Body Wali sirf @taapsee Hi Ho Sakti hai," the use wrote.

Replying to this, Taapsee said, "All I will say is…. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September :) And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment."

Earlier in the day, Taapsee announced the release date of her upcoming film. "Ye chunautiyon bhari race shuru ho chuki hai aur ab ravan dahan pe hi aake rukegi. Bahot kuch nasht karna hai Rashmi ko iss saal (This challenging race has started and now will stop only on Ravan Dahan. Rashmi has to destroy a lot this year)," the actress wrote.

Get ready to run with Rashmi in this race on and off the track. She will need you in this one. #RashmiRocket ready to take off on 15th October 2021 only on @zee5," Taapsee added.

Following the story of a young girl, who hails from a small village but is blessed with an incredibly large gift, 'Rashmi Rocket' is directed by Akarsh Khurana. What seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity.

Apart from this, Taapsee would also be seen in an athletic avatar in the film 'Shabaash Mithu' which revolves around the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain, Mithali Dorai Raj. Also, Taapsee has ‘Looop Lapeta’ and ‘Dobaara’ scheduled to hit the screens in the coming months.

Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Rashmi Rocket' to release this Dussehra