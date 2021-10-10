Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special! Throwback Instagram posts of Shahenshah that will leave you nostalgic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special! Throwback posts of Shahenshah that will leave you nostalgic

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Monday (October 11). With a Bollywood career of more than 5 decades, he has been ruling the Bollywood industry with his prowess acting skills and powerful personality. The ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood is celebrating his 78th birthday today. Amitabh Bachchan was born to famous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan in Allahabad on October 11, 1942. He is married to actress Jaya Bachchan and is father to daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and son Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and often treats his fans and followers with some of the most interesting trivia, videos, pictures from his older films and shows. Let's celebrate his birthday by taking a stroll down the memory lane of his Instagram timeline where he shares some interesting scoops:

When he poked fun at his retro outfit

Big B recalled when Manmohan Desai thought he could be MJ

His first LIVE performance

"1983 .. !!! My first LIVE performance .. that sign board at the back is Madison Square Garden New York .. the first ever Indian performer at this most prestigious World Stadium .."

Amitabh remembers son Abhishek’s first autograph

Amitabh Bachchan's look test

When he did his first playback singing

Amitabh Bachchan's fashion style

When he shared a throwback picture of himself wearing aviator-style glasses and talked about how it was frowned upon back in the day. In fact, people thought he had ‘lost (his) eyesight’. “Wo bhi kya din the (what days those were)!!! When wearing glasses like these publicly or at public functions was not considered ‘IT’ .. but I liked wearing them and did it .. they all thought I had lost my eye sight .. BUT .. you know what thought did.”

When he showed off his first ‘bush shirt’

When he met his father after Coolie accident

Amitabh Bachchan revisited Naseeb memories

Indeed, Amitabh Bachchan is not just an actor but a wonderful human being who has a special place in the hearts of his fans. We wish him a very happy birthday!

