Flashback Friday: When Rekha revealed her feelings for Amitabh Bachchan on Simi Garewal's show

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha have been one of the most loved, talked about and controversial pairings of Bollywood. As the viewers watched them romance on the screen for over 10 films, they couldn't help but be in awe of the actors who had shared impeccable chemistry. Even decades later, their films Silsila, Do Anjaane and Mr Natwarlaal among others are one of the classic examples of best on-screen pairings. Their chemistry on the celluloid also led to rumours of a budding love story off the screen, even though Bachchan was married to Jaya Bachchan (nee Bhaduri). Things got a little intense when reports stated that Bachchan's wife was not very comfortable with him sharing any relationship with Rekha, neither professional nor personal. How much of this is true, only Rekha, Jaya and Amitabh know best of.

However, when actress and chat show host Simi Agerwal probed into this relationship dynamics and confronted Rekha about it, the latter did spill some beans. Without beating around the bush, Simi on her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal asked, "Fascinated as you were, did you in the process fall in love with Amit Ji?"

Being candid, Rekha responded to this saying, “Absolutely. Duh, that’s a dumb question. I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? I’m not in love with him? Of course I am. Duniya bhar ka love aap le lijiyega and add some more – I feel that for that person. Bottomline.”

Rekha also revealed she never shared any personal relationship with the actor. “There was never a personal connection with him, that’s the truth. Never ever. There was no truth to the controversies and speculation,” she had said on the show.

Not just her relationship status with Bachchan, but Rekh also discussed her equation with wife Jaya and if the rumours affected them. Addressing Jaya as Didibhai, she said: “Didibhai is much more mature, much more together. I’ve yet to come across a woman who is so together. She’s got so much dignity, so much class. She’s got a lot of strength. I admire that woman. We had an association before the so-called rumours and the media messed up the whole image. We were living in the same building and we had a relationship. She was my Didibhai, she still is – no matter what happens nobody can take that away. Thank God she realises that too. Whenever we meet she’s very sweet – she’s not just civil, she’s just herself.”

Rekha and Bachchan were last seen sharing the screen space in Yash Chopra’s 1981 film Silsila.