Varun Dhawan looks like a carbon copy of Anil Kapoor in this picture of his older self, check it out 

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has got everyone confused with his latest Instagram post. The actor, who was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, took the internet by storm when he shared a picture of his older self on social media. In the picture, Varun Dhawan looks exactly like actor Anil Kapoor and, fans can't help but stare in awe. Even Varun Dhawan himself seems to be surprised by the astonishing similarity between him and Anil Kapoor.

Taking to his Instagram account, Varun Dhawan shared the picture of his 70-year-old self with a caption that read, "70 years of reebokXvarundhawan P.s I didn’t stop training. Alot of people feel this is the way @anilskapoor will look when he’s 100".

Varun Dhawan's Instagram post

Varun Dhawan has been roped in as the brand ambassador of a leading fitness brand. The Judwaa 2 actor has been sharing pictures inspiring his fans to stay fit.

“It feels truly amazing to associate with a brand like Reebok, which feels so much like me. My affinity towards Reebok is inspired by our shared beliefs in fitness and performance, which enables one to challenge the conventional and value individuality over conformity”, Varun was quoted as saying.

On the movies front, Varun's Kalank failed to create any magic at the box office. He also said during an interview that Kalank was a bad film and deserved to be a flop.

He will be seen next in Street Dancer 3D is the third installment of Remo D'souza's dance film franchise that began with ABCD. The film will have Shraddha Kapoor and Varun in lead roles, who were also a part of ABCD 2. Street Dancer 3D also stars Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi. While the film has already been shot in Amritsar, London and Mumbai, the team is busy shooting for its Dubai schedule. The film will release date on January 24, 2020

