Salman Khan on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah: Nothing changes between us as friends

Bollywood actor Salman Khan left his fans in shock after he announced that his film with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is postponed just three days before it was about to go on floors. Not just the fans but even actress Alia Bhatt had expressed her excitement for the film. Another reason that the film made everyone thrilled was that Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were collaborating after long 20 years. While the film has been postponed now, the rumours also stated that Salman has quit the project stating creative differences.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror about the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Inshallah, Salman Khan said, “Sanjay was a friend even before we started working on Khamoshi. He had come to meet me through Manisha Koirala. After that, we collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. When he came to me with this film, I liked it and we decided to work together again. One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make. Nothing changes between us as friends and I’m sure nothing has changed in Sanjay’s heart for me. I’m extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah.”

Salman Khan on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah: Nothing changes between us as friends

For the unversed, Salman Khan took to his twitter to announce that SBL’s film Inshallah has been postponed. He tweeted, “The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! (sic).” Soon after the speculations started popping up about the film that Salman Khan is talking about, he again dropped a hint on his twitter. He wrote, “Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi” It was said that the superstar will bring Kick 2 on Eid 2020, however, nothing is confirmed yet.

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

Interestingly, earlier a source has told Mid-Day, “Salman wanted to change the fabric of the film. While he was happy with the first hour of the story, he had requested Bhansali to rework the rest of the script, especially the climax. Even as the production team set up the first day’s shoot, the two couldn’t agree on the narrative. Bhansali wanted it to be a love story, and Salman could only envision it as a typical Eid potboiler, in which romance is one of the elements. Bhansali respects his actors, and their suggestions are welcome, but not if they aim to alter the narrative. Hence, he took the decision to shelve the film.”

Even though Salman Khan’s fans will have to wait to know what will happen to Inshallah but the actor already has an interesting line-up of movies for them. Salman Khan will be seen in Dabangg 3 soon. He also has Kick 2 and is also said to be in the sequel of Andaz Apna Apna.

Also read:

Dabangg 3 Latest Update: Salman Khan and Sudeep all set to battle it out in latest picture

Bigg Boss 13 First Promo: Host Salman Khan reveals contestants will reach finale in four weeks

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page