Saif Ali Khan handles Pakistani troll like real Nawab. Watch video

Saif Ali Khan with Alaia Furniturewalla

India vs Pakistan was one of the much-awaited matches of the ongoing World Cup 2019. It was expected to be a high-octane match for the obvious reasons, hence no one wanted to give it a miss. Even several Bollywood celebrities flew down to Greater Manchester, UK to enjoy the match live. Ranveer Singh, Shibani Dandekar, Guru Randhawa, Saif Ali Khan were some of the popular names who were spotted at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. However, Saif had an unpleasant experience outside the stadium.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, a Pakistani man, presumably, can be heard hurling insults at Saif. He called the actor '11th water boy' and 'the one who always kills Pakistanis in his movies'. He went on to take a dig at Alaia Furniturewalla, calling her Saif Ali Khan's 'bitiya rani'. However, the Chef actor didn't lose his calm and walked away without paying attention. Meanwhile, the man kept on yelling 'Saifu aye Saifu'.

We have to say Saif knows how to handle trolls and act like a true Nawab in such a provoking situation.

Watch the video below.

On the professional front Saif Ali Khan, Saif is shooting for Jawani Janeman with Alaia Furniturewalla in the UK. Jawani Janeman is being directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Jay Shewakramani along with the actor. It is a father-daughter story. Saif has several projects lined up. He will be seen in Sacred Games 2, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, Bhoot Police and Hunter.