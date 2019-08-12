Riteish, Genelia donate Rs.25 lakh for Maharashtra flood relief

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has thanked the actor couple of Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh for contributing Rs.25 lakh towards Chief Minister Relief Fund for Maharashtra floods. Fadnavis on Monday tweeted a photograph of the couple handing over the cheque to the minister."Thank you, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh for the contribution of Rs 25,00,000/- (Rs 25 lakh) towards CM Relief Fund for Maharashtra floods," Fadnavis wrote.

The gigantic Koyna Dam, with its reservoir, spread across 890sqkm and a capacity of 100 TMC, was filled up by a half or more than 50 TMC in only nine days this year. A staggering 3.78 lakh people have been shifted to 432 temporary relief camps set up by the Maharashtra government in flood-hit Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

On a related note, actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a cute birthday wish for his actress wife Genelia Deshmukh and called her the "adhesive" that holds their family together. Riteish took to Twitter on Monday to wish his wife on her 32nd birthday. He wrote: "Life is bliss when your best friend becomes your life partner. Happy Birthday my darling Baiko @geneliad. You are the strongest mother I know, you are the adhesive that holds our family together. For all the good deeds in this life may God bless you with the same husband in your next."