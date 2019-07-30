Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh poses with ‘little master’ Sunil Gavaskar, as cricketer meets '83 starcast in England

Ranveer Singh is always fun while he is shooting for his movies. He is lively and warm when it comes to meeting and greeting people. While the '83 actor is busy shooting for the movie in England, he is often seen posing and sharing pictures with Indian cricketers. This time, it's Little Master of Indian cricket, Sunil Gavaskar's turn to be spotted with Ranveer Singh. Kabir Khan, the director of '83 took to his Instagram account to share the picture of Sunil Gavaskar along with Ranveer Singh, Tahir Bhasin, Mini Mathur, as he dropped by to meet the starcast on the sets of the movie.

Kabir Khan’s caption read, “The little master came to see us play cricket in England.”

Check Kabir Singh's Instagram post

All Ranveer Singh's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie, ever since the first poster of the film '83 got released. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the on-screen role of Ranveer Singh's wife (Kapil Dev in the movie), Romi Dev. '83 will witness a deep touch of emotions as it will showcase the journey of Indian cricket team, creating history by winning the World Cup in 1983.

Ranveer Singh was also spotted taking personal training from the cricket Guru Kapil Dev. He even spent some time at Kapil Dev's home to dive into his character completely. The starcast was seen in Dharamshala were they practiced cricket before they went to England for the shooting.

Other than Ranveer Singh, there are many other important characters in the movie. The film features Saqib Saleem, R Badree, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as Indian Cricket team members. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh's transformation into Kapil Dev's look for 83 was not easy. Deets inside

Click Here For Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here For Latest Bollywood Photos| Television News

For more Bollywood updates and latest news, visit our Facebook Page