Priyanka Chopra gets targeted again, Pakistan Minister writes to UNICEF to remove her as Goodwill Ambassador

Pakistan Minister writes to UNICEF to remove Priyanka Chopra as Goodwill Ambassador

Bollywood actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra has found herself surrounded by the pool of controversies yet again when the Minister of Human Rights In Pakistan, Shireen Mazari, sent an official letter to UNICEF to remove her as the Goodwill Ambassador. Soon after the Pulwama attack when India hit back at Pakistan, Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter to laud the Indian Armed Forces and wrote ‘Jai Hind’. The tweet went viral in no time and the actress was accused of encouraging violence even though she is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador of Peace.

When everyone thought the issue is long gone and forgotten, Minister of Human Rights In Pakistan Shireen Mazari took to her social media to announce that she has sent an official letter to UNICEF to remove the actress from her position. In the letter, Mazari stated that she wants to bring UNICEF’s attention to Priyanka Chopra’s statements about the situation in Kashmir. She stated that it is the result of the violation of all international conventions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Mazari alleged that India's Hindu nationalist policy government is running a 'cleanliness drive of Kashmiri Muslims' in the state. Check out Shireen Mazari’s letter here-

Sent letter to UNICEF chief regarding UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace Ms Chopra pic.twitter.com/PQ3vwYjTVz — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 21, 2019

For the unversed, just a couple of week ago, Priyanka Chopra attended a Beautycon event in Los Angeles where she was questioned about her tweet by a Pakistani journalist. Keeping her grace and composure intact, PeeCee very calmly addressed the journalist’s questions and justified her statements. Soon after the video of the event went viral on the internet, the journalist was massively bashed by netizens for being rude with the actress. Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, received much praise for handling the situation very gracefully. Check out the video here-

That Pakistani girl who jumped @priyankachopra was very disrespectful! #BeautyconLA smh i was supposed to be the next one to ask a question but she ruined it for all pic.twitter.com/KrLWsLEACa — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) August 10, 2019

On the related note, Priynak Chopra is all set to return to the big screen in India with her next Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. Also starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohan Saraf, the film will hit the theaters on October 11. PeeCee has already wrapped up the shoot of the film and is currently accompanying her husband Nick Jonas on his first tour after the Jonas Brothers’ reunion called Happiness Begins.

Check out pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from Happiness Begins tour here-

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for Joe Jonas' 30th Birthday bash

Priyanka Chopra with her sisters-in-law Danielle and Sophie

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Happiness Begins crew

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

