Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
  5. PM Modi lauds Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No 1 team for going plastic-free

PM Modi lauds Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No 1 team for going plastic-free

PM Modi on Thursday posted on Twitter: “Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic.”

New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2019 11:31 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

PM Modi lauds Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 team for going plastic-free

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of the country to go plastic free, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No 1 team announced they have banned the use of plastic on their sets. Varun Dhawan took to Twitter and said, “Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great intiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles.”

The actor also tagged PM Modi in the post -- to which the prime minister reacted only today.

PM Modi on Thursday posted on Twitter: “Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic.”

Earlier, Varun had shared a picture of a mug gifted by his producer Jackie Bhagnani. He also urged his other actor friends to go plastic-free and wrote, "Thank u @honeybhagnani and @jackkybhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic-free. I urge all my peers to do this.”

Coolie No 1 is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. The producers of the film had earlier claimed, "Going #Plasticfree on #CoolieNo1. One sip at a time - hope we inspire many #BeatPlasticPollution #StayHydrated. Thank you to the Coolie-est Team for making this happen."

 

Also read: Coolie No. 1: Fire on sets of Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan’s film, watch

 

 

