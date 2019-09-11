Coolie No. 1: Fire on sets of Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan’s film, see deets

A major fire on Coolie No. 1 sets at the Filmistan Studio in Goregaon, Mumbai broke out around 1 am on Wednesday. The recent reports suggest that there were 15 workers at the place where the incident took place. As soon as the fire alarm rose, the fire brigade and police were called. The fire was quickly extinguished from the sets of Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan’s film. The team was declared safe and no casualties were reported. Moreover, the damage to the sets and film property is unknown as of now.

Coolie No. 1 helmed by Varun Dhawan happens to be the remake of the hit Govind and Karisma Kapoor 1995 film with the same title. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and the actors have completed the Bangkok schedule of the film. Sara and Varun were recently practicing for their dance sequel in the film choreographed by Ganesh Acharya which is a remake of Karisma Kapoor and Govinda’s hit track- Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha.

Sara in a recent interview opened up about the feeling of stepping into Karisma Kapoor's shoes and said, “It is going to be difficult because the film, the songs and everything related to that film is iconic. So it is going to be very difficult. But if we take pressure, then we will definitely mess up. What makes Govinda ji and Karisma ji so iconic was an element of spontaneity and ‘bindasspan’ with every take, every shot. They had so much fun while shooting and that translates on screen. These are big shoes to fill.” On the occasion of her birthday, the film's first look, as well as posters, were released. Have a look at them here:

The film is all set to release on May 1, 2020.

