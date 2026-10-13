Ahaan Panday calls Aneet Padda 'a gift to the cosmos' on her 24th birthday, shares unseen vacation pictures

Bollywood actor Ahaan Panday wished Aneet Padda on her 24th birthday with a heartfelt note and unseen vacation pictures. The actors, who made their film debuts together with Saiyaara, continue to draw attention following the film’s success.

In his birthday message, Ahaan called Aneet 'a gift to the cosmos' and wrote that everything she touches turns to stardust. He also hoped the universe would be as gentle with her as she is with it, reminding her of the light she leaves behind. He ended the note with an affectionate, 'happy happy happy birthday'.

See the post here:

In the birthday post, Ahaan shared only Aneet’s pictures from a vacation. There are no photos of the two together, so it cannot be confirmed whether they were on the trip together.

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara journey

The two actors made their theatrical debuts with Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara. The film introduced them as a fresh on-screen pairing and brought both into wider public attention.

Their performances and the film’s reception helped establish them as emerging names in Hindi cinema. Since then, audiences have continued to follow their projects and public appearances, with their friendship also attracting interest.

According to Sacnilk, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, recorded a lifetime worldwide gross of approximately Rs 570.33 crore, with India net collections of Rs 329.73 crore, India gross of Rs 398.83 crore and overseas collections of Rs 171.50 crore. The film was released in theatres on July 18, 2025.

What are Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda working on?

Ahaan Panday is set to reunite with Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda and director Mohit Suri for an untitled romantic drama backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film will be produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani and is expected to release in theatres worldwide in 2027. The project marks the team’s second collaboration after Saiyaara, which became a major box-office success.

The makers have described the upcoming film as an intense love story, with music expected to play a key role. While details about the plot and the rest of the cast remain under wraps, the film is expected to go on floors in October 2026.

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