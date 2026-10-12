Saif Ali Khan makes Instagram debut, follows only Kareena Kapoor Khan as followers cross 13K

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has finally joined Instagram, and his first move on the platform has caught fans' attention. Within 24 hours of making his debut, the actor gained 13.6K followers and received a blue tick on his account. He has followed just one person so far, his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has followed him back.

The first post is also here

Saif has shared only one post since joining the platform, choosing a picture of the library at his home instead of a selfie or a promotional post. The photograph offers a glimpse of the Pataudi Library, and the actor captioned it, "Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover.."

The understated post has drawn attention, particularly because Saif has kept his following list limited to Kareena. The actor has largely stayed away from regular social media activity, making his Instagram debut a talking point among fans. His first post also offers a glimpse of his interest in books and the library at his home.

It remains to be seen whether Saif will share more pictures from his personal life or use the platform to keep fans updated about his films. For now, his quiet entry and the choice of his first post have done enough to get people talking. However, the Instagram arrival has come at a point where Kareena, who herself joined Instagram in 2020, often shares photos from their vacations, birthday celebrations and festivals.

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming films

On the work front, Saif was last seen on the big screen in Haivaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The film, a remake of the Malayalam thriller Oppam, failed to make a significant impact at the box office.

At present, Saif has Hum Hindustani in his lineup. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film is set to release on Netflix. There has also been speculation about Race 4, although no official announcement has been made about the project. Saif starred in the first two films of the Race franchise, Race and Race 2. Salman Khan took over the lead role in Race 3, which failed to impress audiences. Whether Saif will return to the franchise remains unclear.

While fans wait for news about his next projects, his Instagram debut has given them a new way to follow the actor beyond his films.

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