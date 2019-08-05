Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Teaser: Sunny Deol gets emotional as son Karan makes debut 

Monday, August 05, 2019
     
Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser starring Sunny Deol's son Karan came out today. The Gadar actor got emotional on his son's debut and said, "I hope the audience appreciates him."

New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2019 14:24 IST
Actor-politician Sunny Deol got emotional as is son Karan geared up for his Bollywood debut. Sunny, son of veteran actor Dharmendra, entered Bollywood with "Betaab" in 1983. Now, his son is all set to enter the Hindi industry with "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas".

The teaser of "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas", which Sunny has directed, came out on Monday. Sunny, in an interview with IANS said, "It is a very emotional moment for me to see my son Karan make his debut on the big screen."

"I hope the audience appreciates him and showers him with the same kind of love that they have given me for so many years," added the proud father. Have a look at the teaser here:

Set in Himachal Pradesh, "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" will tell a love story with essence of finding the emotion for the first time -- with all its innocence, doubts and the complexities. Along with Karan, the film will introduce Sahher Bambba. The film will hit the screens on September 20.

