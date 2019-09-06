Katrina Kaif talks about Salman Khan: He has always had my back, can sense when I’m struggling

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif talks about her relationship with Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s onscreen as well as offscreen chemistry is much admired by their fans. The two actors have worked in movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat, Yuvraj and many others and have always managed to impress the viewers. Recently when the actress attended Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore, she went candid about her equation with close friend Salman Khan and how he has been the biggest support in her life throughout.

Katrina Kaif claimed, “Salman has really had my back, and has been there for me as a friend and support over the years, unfailingly and intuitively. There have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, and with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there.” She added, “He always seems to be able to sense it. It’s a bit of an intuitive relationship, as I said. Salman is definitely a friend for life. He’s that person who is completely reliable. I trust him implicitly, and I think we have that connection.”

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were last seen in the Bollywood film Bharat which opened to great reviews and box office numbers. Katrina Kaif’s role as Kumud Raina made a special place in her fans’ hearts and she received much applause for her performance. Talking about how she bagged the role in Bharat after Priyanka Chopra backed out, Katrina revealed that when director Ali Abbas Zafar called her, she told him and she would read the script first and then decide. The actress also said “I don’t think when it comes to work, you can take the road of doing a favour. I don’t think it’s honest. You have to be able to give your heart and soul to it, otherwise I wouldn’t be bringing anything to the film.”

Along with Katrina Kaif, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was also present at the event. The actor talked about his relationship with co-star Katrina Kaif and said that he calls her mazdoor. Hrithik Roshan quipped that Katrina Kaif is one of the best laborers he has seen in his life.

