Hrithik Roshan opens up about Kangana Ranaut and calls Katrina Kaif mazdoor, here’s why

After the success of his last film Super 30, Hrithik Roshan is now gearing up for his next Bollywood film War alongside Tiger Shroff. The actor has begun the promotions of the film and recently attended Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore. Hrithik Roshan was present there along with diva Katrina Kaif and they talked about their personal and professional lives. Hrithik Roshan even went candid about his tiff with controversy queen Kangana Ranaut and said that he felt bad that media gave her so much attention.

Hrithik Roshan said, “What hurt me was that media gave attention to the audacity with which that certain person was indulging in lying and deceit.” For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli lashed out on Hrithik Roshan after the release date of their film Manikarnika clashed with Super 30. While Hrithik preponed the release date, he faced much wrath from the actress’ sister. While Rangoli claimed that super 30 would not work, Hrithik proved her wrong as the film became a hit at the box office.

Hrithik Roshan then fixed his focus to Katrina Kaif who also present for the event. He said, “This is something that I’ve always told Katrina, which she kind of takes as an insult, but which I mean as an incredibly well-intentioned compliment. I regard Katrina as a ‘mazdoor’; she is a labourer, she is a worker. She is one of the best labourers and workers that I’ve ever come across.” Hrithik and Katrina have worked together in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang!.

The actor added, “I’m telling you, deep inside Katrina is a ‘mazdoor’; she just happens to be beautiful and hot and all of those things. Those are just the decorations, but deep inside, she is a worker. Having said that, she is so super talented, it becomes very easy for her, it becomes very easy for me when I’m working with her.”

