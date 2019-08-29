Alia Bhatt reportedly rejected Aamir Khan’s film for Salman Khan’s Inshallah. Read details

Alia Bhatt reportedly rejected Aamir Khan’s film for Salman Khan’s Inshallah

Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan starrer Inshallah has turned a rocky path as the film which had left the fans very excited as been shelved now. Even though the real reason behind it hasn’t been announced but it is said that the actors and the director had creative differences over the script of the film which led to this decision. This was the first time that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and diva Alia Bhatt were coming together for a project. Also, Salman Khan and ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali were coming together after 20 long years for a film. Now the latest reports have suggested that leading lady Alia Bhatt had rejected a film by Aamir Khan as she had already booked her dates for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan’s Inshaalh.

According to eth reports in TOI, a source revealed, "Alia was approached for a film with Aamir Khan. However, she had to decline the offer as she had reserved all the dates for Inshallah." The report further suggests that Alai Bhatt was being considered for Aamir Khan’s unannounced Osho biopic. The source added, "Alia was looking forward to collaborating with Salman and SLB. The actress is very upset as she gave up on various other projects too during the period."

Salman Khan left his fans disheartened when on Monday he announced the film with Sanjay Leela Bhanslai has been postponed. He tweeted, “The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! (sic).” Soon after the speculations started popping up about the film that Salman Khan is talking about, he again dropped a hint on his twitter. He wrote, “Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi” It was said that the superstar will bring Kick 2 on Eid 2020, however, nothing is confirmed yet.

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is already loaded with multiple Bollywood projects. The actress will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. He is currently shooting for her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 along with Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.

