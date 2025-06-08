Where is Lara Dutta and Salman Khan's on-screen son from 'Partner' now? Know here You must not have forgotten the cute child seen in Salman Khan and Govinda's film Partner. But now this child has grown up to be a handsome boy now. Read further to know about him.

Hindi cinema has been entertaining the audience for many decades. At the same time, the actors playing the role of children and adults in these films leave such an impression on the hearts of the audience that the fans are unable to forget them. One such film was Salman Khan's Partner, in which a small child gave Bhaijaan a tough time. But by the end of the film, the duo had turned father-son. We are talking about child actor Ali Haji, who not only worked in Salman Khan and Govinda's Partner but also in Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee's Ta Ra Rum Pum. Now, after 18 years, he has changed so much that fans will not be able to recognise him.

Ali Haji, who became famous as a child actor, worked in many films and advertisements. His first film was Amitabh Bachchan's Family, which was released in 2006. In this film, he was Big B's grandson. However, he did not get credit for it. After this, by becoming the son of Aamir Khan and Kajol in Fanaa, he gained such popularity that he got many films.

Among them was Salman Khan and Govinda's comedy drama Partner, in which he became the son of Lara Dutta. He also played the son of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee in Ta Ra Rum Pum. Apart from these films, he worked with many actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Sunny Deol and others. While Ali Haji appeared in Drona, My Friend Ganesha 2, Paathshala, Right or Wrong and many other films. He also received an award for this.

Ali Haji was last seen in Karan Batra's Line of Discontent and Vikas Bahl's Super 30. He may not be active in acting, but he runs his own theatre production studio named Clean Slate Studio and also handles the responsibilities of director and writer. He has also written and directed two plays.

