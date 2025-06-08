Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu marked her acting debut opposite ex-husband through this film? Back in February 2010, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen for the first time on the big screens with her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, in the film 'Ye Maya Chesave'. The film has once again come into the limelight after Samantha was seen without her tattoo related to Chay and the film in the latest photo.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who turned producer with Subham. The film received a positive response from the audience. This was Sam's first film as a producer. But do you know which film marked her acting debut? Back in February 2010, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen for the first time on the big screens with her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, in the film 'Ye Maya Chesave'. The film has once again come into the limelight after Samantha was seen without her tattoo related to Chay and the film in the latest photo.

Samantha's debut film

Not a lot of people know that Samantha signed Ravi Varman's film 'Moscow Kaveri' in 2010, but her debut film was 'Ye Maya Chesave' directed by Gautham Menon. Her performance in this film was highly appreciated and she received the Best Debut Actress Award at Filmfare that year. After this, Samantha started getting offers for big films. In 2013, she received a Filmfare for her performance in both Telugu and Tamil languages ​​for a film. Samantha has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films and web series so far.

Was 'Ye Maya Chesave' a hit?

Made with Rs 10 crore of budget, the film earned Rs 30 crore at the box office. The film was directed by Gautham Menon and produced by Manjula Ghattamaneni under the banner Indira Productions with a soundtrack composed by A R Rahman. Apart from Sam and Chay, the film also featured Krishnudu, Sanjay Swarup and Surekha Vani. The film also had a cameo of Thug Life actors Simbu and Trisha.

About Samantha and Chaitanya

After knowing each other for almost a decade, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017. However, both announced their separation in 2021 and were officially divorced by the end of the year. While Chay is now married to Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala, Sam is reportedly in a relationship with The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny director DK.

