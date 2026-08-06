Tera Mera Rishta Continues from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 released; here's how the lyrics have changed

New Delhi:

The makers of Awarapan 2 have unveiled Tera Mera Rishta Continues (Film Ballad), a reimagined version of the iconic track from the 2007 cult classic Awarapan. Featuring Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, the new song retains the soul of the original, however, with a renewed musical arrangement.

What are the lyrics of the new version of Tera Mera Rishta?

Originally featured in Awarapan (2007), Tera Mera Rishta was sung by Mustafa Zahid and went on to become one of the film's most loved songs. Nearly two decades later, the track returns as Tera Mera Rishta Continues (Film Ballad) for Awarapan 2. The recreated version has been composed by Mithoon, Mustafa Zahid and Pritam, with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri. Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma have lent their voices to the song, while Godswill Mergulhão has handled the music production.

In case you have been looking for the lyrics of Tera Mera Rishta Continues (Film Ballad), here you go:

Hai kya tadap, hai yeh keisi saza

Kyun gham ki aag main tu jal raha

Maana hai toota tu, khud se hai choota tu

Khud ko tu khud se mila

Zakhmi parinda hai, phir bhi tu zinda hai

Maan le kehna mera

Tera mera rishta purana

Tera mera rishta purana

Tera mera rishta purana

Kyun zindagi se tu itna khafa

Phir se isse le gale se laga

Jo bhi ujad gaya, tujhse bichhad gaya

Usko tu de bhi bula

Tera sukoon toh, tere hi paas hai

Phir kahi kyun dhoondna

Tera mera rishta purana

Tera mera rishta purana

Hai kya tadap hai yeh keisi saza

Kyun gham ki aag me tu jal raha

Khud ko na yun sata, usko tu de bujha

Chahta yahi aasman

Ab tere pyaar main, dil ke karaar main

Shaamil tu krle jahaan

Tera mera rishta purana

Tera mera rishta purana

Tera mera rishta purana

Lyrics of 2007 song Tera Mera Rishta Purana

For those unversed, Tera Mera Rishta Purana is presented as an emotional conversation between the protagonist, in this case, Emraan Hashmi's character, Shivam Pandit, and God. The lyrics goes:

Tera yakin kyun maine kiya nahi

Tujhse raha kyun juda

Mujhpe yeh zindagi karti rahi

Sitam tune hee dee hai panah

Tera mera rishta purana

Tera mera rishta purana

Tera mera rishta purana

Hai kya tadap hai yeh kaisi saja

Tu kyun mujhe aaj yaad aa gaya

Bechain din mere bechain raat hai

Kya main karu kuchh bata

Hai mere panv hee khud

Meri bediya usi se tu mujhe chhuda

Tera mera rishta puranaTera mera rishta purana

Kya mujhme hai shaqs woh keh raha

Aa ab main du karz tera chuka

Ankhein hai nam meri

Sanse chubhan meri

Zakhm hua phir hara

Dil ke virane me

Mere phasane me

Tu hee toh har dum raha

Tera mera rishta purana

Tera mera rishta purana

Tera mera rishta purana

Oh tera mera rishta purana

Oh tera mera rishta purana

Awarapan 2 will pick up from where it left off in 2007. The film, also starring Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, will release on August 14, 2026.

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Awarapan 2 gets U/A 16+ certificate ahead of release; Emraan Hashmi film's plot and runtime revealed