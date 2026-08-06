Tera Mera Rishta Continues from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 released; here's how the lyrics have changed

The makers of Awarapan 2 have unveiled Tera Mera Rishta Continues (Film Ballad), a reimagined version of the iconic track from the 2007 cult classic Awarapan. Featuring Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, the new song retains the soul of the original, however, with a renewed musical arrangement.
What are the lyrics of the new version of Tera Mera Rishta?
Originally featured in Awarapan (2007), Tera Mera Rishta was sung by Mustafa Zahid and went on to become one of the film's most loved songs. Nearly two decades later, the track returns as Tera Mera Rishta Continues (Film Ballad) for Awarapan 2. The recreated version has been composed by Mithoon, Mustafa Zahid and Pritam, with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri. Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma have lent their voices to the song, while Godswill Mergulhão has handled the music production.
In case you have been looking for the lyrics of Tera Mera Rishta Continues (Film Ballad), here you go:
Hai kya tadap, hai yeh keisi saza
Kyun gham ki aag main tu jal raha
Maana hai toota tu, khud se hai choota tu
Khud ko tu khud se mila
Zakhmi parinda hai, phir bhi tu zinda hai
Maan le kehna mera
Tera mera rishta purana
Tera mera rishta purana
Tera mera rishta purana
Kyun zindagi se tu itna khafa
Phir se isse le gale se laga
Jo bhi ujad gaya, tujhse bichhad gaya
Usko tu de bhi bula
Tera sukoon toh, tere hi paas hai
Phir kahi kyun dhoondna
Tera mera rishta purana
Tera mera rishta purana
Hai kya tadap hai yeh keisi saza
Kyun gham ki aag me tu jal raha
Khud ko na yun sata, usko tu de bujha
Chahta yahi aasman
Ab tere pyaar main, dil ke karaar main
Shaamil tu krle jahaan
Tera mera rishta purana
Tera mera rishta purana
Tera mera rishta purana
Lyrics of 2007 song Tera Mera Rishta Purana
For those unversed, Tera Mera Rishta Purana is presented as an emotional conversation between the protagonist, in this case, Emraan Hashmi's character, Shivam Pandit, and God. The lyrics goes:
Tera yakin kyun maine kiya nahi
Tujhse raha kyun juda
Mujhpe yeh zindagi karti rahi
Sitam tune hee dee hai panah
Tera mera rishta purana
Tera mera rishta purana
Tera mera rishta purana
Hai kya tadap hai yeh kaisi saja
Tu kyun mujhe aaj yaad aa gaya
Bechain din mere bechain raat hai
Kya main karu kuchh bata
Hai mere panv hee khud
Meri bediya usi se tu mujhe chhuda
Tera mera rishta puranaTera mera rishta purana
Kya mujhme hai shaqs woh keh raha
Aa ab main du karz tera chuka
Ankhein hai nam meri
Sanse chubhan meri
Zakhm hua phir hara
Dil ke virane me
Mere phasane me
Tu hee toh har dum raha
Tera mera rishta purana
Tera mera rishta purana
Tera mera rishta purana
Oh tera mera rishta purana
Oh tera mera rishta purana
Awarapan 2 will pick up from where it left off in 2007. The film, also starring Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, will release on August 14, 2026.
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Awarapan 2 gets U/A 16+ certificate ahead of release; Emraan Hashmi film's plot and runtime revealed