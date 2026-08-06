Awarapan 2 gets U/A 16+ certificate ahead of release; Emraan Hashmi film's plot and runtime revealed

New Delhi:

Emraan Hashmi is returning as Shivam Pandit after almost two decades, and the film's loyalists can't keep calm. The trailer for Awarapan 2 was released on August 6, and cinephiles were taken back to simpler times. The film has passed the CBFC scanner, and its certification and runtime details are here.

Awarapan 2 CBFC details

According to the CBFC certification details, Awarapan 2 continues the story from the 2007 cult classic. The film follows Shivam Pandit, who sets out to rescue Aliyah, the orphan girl he left behind, after she is trafficked to Bangkok along with 40 other children. Driven by guilt and a desire for redemption, Shivam infiltrates the criminal empire of ruthless trafficker Zorawar in a desperate attempt to save them before they are sold. The film has been certified UA 16+ by the Mumbai regional office and has a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes.

(Image Source : CFBC)Awarapan 2 CBFC details

Awarapan 2 trailer

The recently released trailer marks Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit, nearly two decades after the first film. Disha Patani joins the franchise as Zara, while Shabana Azmi plays Nafisa. The supporting cast features Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood and Atul Kumar as Samarth.

Awarapan 2: All about music and release date

Like its predecessor, which was released in 2007 and starred Emraan Hashmi-Shriya Saran and was directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan 2 places strong emphasis on music. The album has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad, with lyrics by Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel. Tracks such as Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan and Toh Phir Aao have already created buzz among fans.

Another standout from the trailer is Tera Mera Rishta. Composed by Mithoon and sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma, the song adds an emotional layer to the film's action-packed visuals.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner and presented by Mukesh Bhatt. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.

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Internet reviews Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 trailer, says 'Shivam Pandit is back'