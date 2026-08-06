Awarapan 2 trailer out; Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam in gritty-action sequel | Watch

New Delhi:

The trailer of Awarapan 2 has finally been unveiled, giving fans their first glimpse of the much-awaited sequel starring Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also features Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

The film is a sequel to the 2007 hit Awarapan, which starred Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026, where it will clash with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947. The film has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate by the CBFC, which also directed the makers to make nine modifications before its release.

Awarapan 2 trailer out

The 1-minute 25-second trailer shows Emraan Hashmi's character Shivam returning with a mission to take revenge. It also gives a glimpse of Disha Patani in an action-packed role, where she is seen handling guns and performing stunts. Shabana Azmi, meanwhile, is also playing the film's main antagonist.

Sharing the official trailer, the makers wrote, "You have felt his PAIN. Now feel his RAGE. Chapter 2 of Shivam Pandit begins (sic)." Watch the official trailer below:

Awarapan 2 songs

So far, the makers have released two songs from the film, Ve Junoon and Yeh Awarapan. The music has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad. Notably, the Awarapan 2 soundtrack also features reimagined versions of two iconic songs from the 2007 original, Tera Mera Rishta and Toh Phir Aao.

About Awarapan 2's plot

It must be noted that Awarapan 2 will pick up the story from where the 2007 film ended. In the climax of Awarapan, Emraan Hashmi's character, Shivam Pandit, is shot multiple times, leading viewers to believe that he dies. However, the teaser for the sequel, which was released on June 28, 2026, confirms that Shivam survives. It opens with Tibetan monks treating his injuries before his voice says, "Maut bhi ajeeb hai, usne mujhe chhua par apnaya nahi," hinting at the new chapter in his journey.

In an official statement, producer Vishesh Bhatt said, "Awarapan 2 is the story that begins where Awarapan left off. Along with familiar hearts, new voices have joined us to carry this journey forward. Like every family, ours has grown with new members and it has only become bigger and stronger."

He also added, "My hope has always been to take the world of Awarapan far beyond a single film. Everyone who has been a part of this journey, past, present and future, will always be a part of Awarapan. We will continue to celebrate this journey together.

For the unversed, Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt and presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films.

Also Read:

When will Awarapan 2 release? Emraan Hashmi's film gears up for major box office clash