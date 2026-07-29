Tera Mera Rishta returns in Awarapan 2 with a fresh flute score; Emraan Hashmi's new motion poster out

New Delhi:

With just 16 days left for its theatrical release, the makers of Awarapan 2 have dropped a new motion poster featuring Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit. The video also offers fans their first listen to the film's version of the iconic track Tera Mera Rishta, bringing back memories of the 2007 original.

Tera Mera Rishta returns in Awarapan 2

For fans of Awarapan, the songs hold a special place. This time, lyricist Sayeed Quadri, who penned the original, returns to write the new version, carrying forward the emotional journey of Shivam Pandit. The film is being positioned as a continuation of the original story rather than a remake, and the music reflects that connection.

The song has been composed by Mithoon, while Subodhh Sharma has lent his voice to the track. Interestingly, this marks Sharma's third song in Awarapan 2, making him one of the key voices behind Emraan Hashmi's character in the sequel. Only the promo has been teased for now. The full song will be released soon. Take a look:

How will the story of Awarapan 2 begin?

Awarapan 2 continues the story right where the 2007 film ended. In the climax of Awarapan, Emraan Hashmi's character, Shivam Pandit, is shot multiple times, leaving audiences to believe he has died. However, the sequel's teaser reveals that Shivam survives. Its opening scenes show Tibetan monks nursing him back to health before his voice is heard saying, "Maut bhi ajeeb hain, usne mujhe chuya par apnaya nahi", hinting at the journey that awaits him in the next chapter.

Now, producer Vishesh Bhatt has also shared an official statement on the story of Awarapan 2. In a note, he penned, "Awarapan 2 is the story that begins where Awarapan left off. Along with familiar hearts, new voices have joined us to carry this journey forward. Like every family, ours has grown with new members and it has only become bigger and stronger."

He continued, "My hope has always been to take the world of Awarapan far beyond a single film. Everyone who has been a part of this journey—past, present, and future—will always be a part of Awarapan. We will continue to celebrate this journey together."

Awarapan 2: Release date and cast

Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit and also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Aniruddh Rawal and Atul Kumar in pivotal roles.

Presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026. It will clash with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 at the box office.

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Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 teaser out, new rendition of 'Toh Phir Aao' leaves fans with goosebumps