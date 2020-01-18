Shabana Azmi's car rams into a truck, actress seriously injured

Shabana Azmi was rushed to hospital

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi's car rammed into a truck at Bombay-Pune Highway. The veteran actress has been grievously injured in the accident, that took place at around 4 PM on Saturday. She was along with her husband Javed Akhtar, who escaped unhurt. More details are awaited.

Her car rammed into a truck

Shabana Azmi seriously injured in a car accident

Last night, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar celebrated Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday. Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit among others attended the birthday party. On his 75th birthday eve, the family even hosted a theme bash for the veteran poet-lyricist. Check out the photos below:

Bollywood celebrities at Javed Akhtar's birthday bash

Farhan Akhtar with Shabana Azmi

AR Rahman with his wife and Shabana Azmi

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday celebrations

Javed Akhtar's theme birthday bash

The actress even shared a glimpse of the birthday celebration with a video on Twitter. In the clip, Javed Akhtar can be seen blowing candles and cutting the cakes with his friends and family members.

Wishing happy birthday to one of my favoritests and greatest legends of every generations. @Javedakhtarjadu @AzmiShabana pic.twitter.com/4Zlomiz13S — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 15, 2020

Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan and others at theme bash on Javed Akhtar's birthday

Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan, Deepika, Katrina Kaif and others attend Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday party