Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection: After weekend business, Akshay Kumar's film sees sharp drop

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' failed to attract the audience to the theatres. Released in theatres on June 3, the film is expected to collect Rs 65 crore at the box office. After doing decent business during the weekend, Samrat Prithviraj has fallen ‘flat’ at the ticket windo. On Sunday, the historical drama earned Rs 3.24 crore. The overall collection of the film stands at Rs 61.72 crore in India. Reportedly, the film's morning shows were cancelled due to zero occupancy.

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection Day 11

Written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Akshay Kumar starrer received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. According to Box Office India, "Samrat Prithviraj had a huge drop in the second weekend as it collected 7.25 crore nett over the second weekend. The film did manages some growth over Saturday and Sunday which may not have come as much is coming outside the heavy growth multiplexes."

"The film has continued to outperform in UP, MP and Rajasthan with the first two named getting tax exemption though that has a limited affect on collections. The best business will come in Delhi / UP where the film will cross 20 crore nett. The Mumbai circuit is doing 15 per cent less than Delhi / UP which is rare for a big film," the report stated.

Talking about its Day 10's collection, according to film trade analysts, Taran Adarsh, Samrat Prithviraj has recorded a drop of 82% on its second weekend. He tweeted, " #SamratPrithviraj flat in Weekend 2... 81.60% decline in Weekend 2 vis-à-vis Weekend 1... [Week 2] Fri 1.50 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 62.30 cr. #India biz."

The film has suffered due to Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's successful performance at the ticket window, and now it’s also facing tough competition from Jurassic World Dominion. Samrat Prithviraj shows cancelled due to zero occupancy: Akshay Kumar's film struggles at box office

About Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj is based on the glorious life of mighty, brave king Prithviraj Chauhan. Kumar plays the legendary warrior king who fought valiantly to protect India's freedom from the ruthless invader Muhammad of Ghor. On the other hand, Manushi Chillar makes this year’s awaited debut as Kumar's on-screen beloved Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. Samrat Prithviraj released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.