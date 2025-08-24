Remember Aishwarya Rai’s son in Kuch Naa Kaho? Here’s where Parth Dave is now Parth Dave played Aishwarya Rai’s son in Kuch Naa Kaho. After films and TV shows, he stepped away from acting. Here’s where life has taken him now.

New Delhi:

There are several actors who entered the film industry at a very young age and made their mark as child artists before stepping into bigger roles.They even get a chance to share screen space with prominent celebrities in Bollywood.

Today, we are going to tell you about one such actor who featured in a multi-starrer movie and shared the screen with actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at a very young age.

Parth Dave played Aishwarya Rai’s son in Kuch Naa Kaho (2003)

The name of the actor is Parth Dave. He played the role of Aishwarya Rai's son named 'Adi' in Rohan Sippy's directorial 'Kuch Naa Kaho'. The romantic comedy drama film was released in 2003 and features an ensemble cast which includes actors like Satish Shah, Suhasini Mulay, Kaspal Bhatti, Himani Shivpuri, Tanaaz Currim Irani, Raj Singh Chaudhary, Razak Khan, Raja Chaudhary, Yusuf Hussain and others in the lead roles.

The story of the movie revolves around the life of a man who is coerced by his uncle to get married. The plot continues when he rejects every proposal and falls in love with the secretary.

Parth Dave’s film and TV career after Kuch Naa Kaho

For the unversed, this child actor later went on to appear in several television shows like 'Jodhaa Akbar', and also appeared in films like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Blackmail', and 'Captured by You'.

According to IMDb, Parth was last seen in 'Kidnap' where he played the role of young Kabir Sharma. The action crime drama film features Sanjay Dutt, Imran Khan, Minissha Lamba and others in the lead roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 4.6 and is available on Prime Video and JioHotstar platforms.

Where is Parth Dave now?

For those who may not know, Parth is away from the film industry. In November 2024, he got married in a traditional wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. He took to his Instagram handle to share the pictures from the wedding celebration. He has more than 6,000 followers on Instagram.

