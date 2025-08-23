Saira Banu makes X debut on her 81st birthday, dedicates the page to her eternal love Dilip Kumar Veteran actress Saira Banu is celebrating her 81st birthday today on August 23. She marked her X debut on the special day.

1960s actress Saira Banu is very active on Instagram and is known for putting her emotions into her work in her social media posts. The veteran actress is celebrating her 81st birthday today and she marked the special occasion with a new debut.

No! The actress is not making an acting comeback in any other entertainment industry, but she made her X debut today, on August 23. Saira, who's loved for her throwback posts on Instagram, will be sharing old memories with Dilip Kumar on her X profile.

Saira Banu dedicates her X account to their eternal love

The veteran actress shared two old photos on X. In one of them, she can be seen cutting a cake alone, while in the second one, she is accompanied by her late husband and actor Dilip Kumar.

'Today, as I step into another year, I wish to be here with all of you, to talk about Life, to relive Memories and everything that keeps Dilip Sahib close to our hearts..,' read her caption.

Saira Banu's long note on Instagram

On her 81st birthday, Saira Banu shared a post on Instagram and thanked all those who have given love and support in her life. She has remembered her grandmother, mother and brother. Apart from this, Saira has remembered her late husband Dilip Kumar.

'There are certain days in one’s life that do not merely exist but rather stand as reflections of all that has been given to us. My birthday has always been such a day, not a moment for revelry alone, but it touches every thought and being that has shaped me into the person I am today,' read her caption.

She further wrote, 'This day, therefore, is not merely a celebration of age, but of love that endures, of memories that soften the edges of time, and of a bond that remains my life’s most cherished story.'

