Param Sundari: 5 reasons why Sidharth-Janhvi starrer can be your next watch

2025 is the year of romance. This year, several romantic genre-based films have been released in theatres and on OTT. And most of them have performed well. Be it Metro in Dino or Saiyaara, the year is about romantic songs and pairs.

Something similar happened last week too, when Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari was released in theatres. The romantic comedy, which was made with a budget of Rs 60 crore, has been able to recover half of its production cost in just four days and is going strong on day 5 as well. Hence, let's have a look at 5 reasons why this film can be on your watchlist.

1. Fresh Pair

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor have come together for the first time on screen in Param Sundari and the duo has impressed audiences with their chemistry. Even before the film was released in theatres, this pair looked good in Param Sundari songs Pardesiya and Bheegi Saree.

2. The North-South plot

Bollywood history is evident to prove that 'North boy falling for South Indian girl' plots have performed well at the box office. Be it 2 states or Chennai Express, such films are loved by the audience. Param Sundari also captures romance across cultures.

3. Upstanding album

Param Sundari has chartbuster songs like Pardesiya, Bheegi Saree and Chand Kagaz Ka. Sachin-Jigar and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya are being loved for the Param Sundari jukebox.

4. Real locations

Shot at the beautiful landscapes of Kerala, Param Sundari can easily be called the catalogue of 'God's own city'. Kerala Backwaters, soaked by monsoon, verdant surroundings, and classic architecture, enhance the romance and make every frame picture-perfect.

5. A family watch

Param Sundari is a typical Bollywood film about family, love, and the bond that binds people together. You can watch it on a first date, with your parents, or with friends. Sidharth-Janhvi starrer presents a love story that seems both intimate and universal.

Backed by Maddock Films, the film is directed by Tushar Jalota and written by him and Gaurav Mishra.

