Param Sundari actor Sidharth Malhotra talks about 'dad duties' on The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 Param Sundari actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen opening up about father duties on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show. The actor and Kiara Advani were blessed with a baby girl on July 16.

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen promoting their film Param Sundari on Kapil Sharma's show The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, this Saturday. The supporting cast, Manjot Singh and Sunday Kapoor, will also be seen joining them on the laughter show.

While the movie will be released tomorrow, Sid and Janhvi's camaraderie will be seen a day later on Kapil's show, where, for the time, new father Sidharth Malhotra will be seen talking about his daughter.

Sidharth Malhotra opens up about dad duties

In the upcoming episode, fans will also get to see Sidharth talk about father duties, saying, 'Arey pura schedule change ho gaya, abhi main waheen se aa raha hoon subeh subeh. Chahe woh khaane peene ka dhyaan ho, unke sleeping pattern ho, aaj kal raat ko late nights chal rahi hai par alag kisam ki! Teen chaar baje feeding ho raha. Main toh abhi supporting actor play kar raha hoon, jo sirf wahan pe khade hoke dekh raha hai.'

About Param Sundari

For the unversed, earlier, Param Sundari was to be released on July 29, but with the historic run of Saiyaara at the box office, the makers decided to postpone the film. With this, not only did Maddock films skip a clash with Saiyaara storm, but the film also didn't have to compete with Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 at the box office.

Now the film will release tomorrow, on August 29, 2025, where no other films have been scheduled to release. Moreover, the Saiyaara storm has come to an end and Mahavatar Narsimha, War 2 and Coolie 2 collections are also slowly turning low. Hence, Param Sundari can benefit from this as well.

Cast of Param Sundari

Other than Sidharth and Janhvi, Param Sundari also features Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor and Inayat Verma. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota. Sachin Jigar have composed the music of Param Sundari.

