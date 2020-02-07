Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee look geared up for train journey in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari first still

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari first still

Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in director Abhishek Sharma's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Announced in December last year, the film went on the floor last month and now, Manoj has shared the first glimpse from the shoot of the film. In the still, Diljit and Manoj could be seen standing at the door of a train coach, apparently wishing goodbye to someone. Manoj wears a green band gala jacket and a pair of white pants while Diljit sports yellow turban along with a marron jacket and black denim.

Sharing the still, Manoj tweeted, "Jab #SurajPeMangalBhari on platform no 10 at CST! A @ZeeStudios_ production, directed by #AbhishekSharma."

Talking about the film to news agency IANS, Abhishek Sharma said, "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of the 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phone,"

He further added, “With awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, I am sure we will be able to create an entertaining narrative for our family audience. I am proud and excited to be associated with Zee Studios' first in-house production. It's a start-to-finish schedule; we start shooting on January 6 till mid-March and release it before year-end.

The film was announced on December 24 last year and Manoj Bajpayee has shared a picture with the principal cast and the director sharing the news with his fans. The filming of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan began on January 6.