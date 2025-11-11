Dharmendra’s Deol family: Six children, 13 grandkids and endless love Veteran actor Dharmendra, currently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, has lived a life filled with cinema, love, and legacy. Married to Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, he’s the proud father of six and grandfather to 13. Here’s a closer look at the Deol family.

Veteran actor Dharmendra is currently in Breach Candy Hospital. The Bollywood legend featured in more than 300 films in his career. Take a look at his iconic career and the legacy of his family, including Hema Malini and sons Sunny and Bobby.

During his illustrious career, he featured in more than 300 films in different genres. Apart from his professional life, his personal life also remained in the spotlight. Veteran actor Dharmendra married twice, first to Prakash Kaur and then to Dream Girl Hema Malini. He has a total of six children and 13 grandchildren. Let us introduce you to them all.

Dharmendra family tree

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur when he was 19 years old. At that time, he hadn't yet become an actor or entered the film industry. Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur had four children: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol and Ajita Deol.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's marriage

After this, when Dharmendra entered the film industry, he met Hema Malini on set. They fell in love. They also worked in hit films like Sholay in the 1970s. They then married. However, there was considerable controversy at the time because Dharmendra was already married and the father of four children. It was said that Prakash had refused to grant a divorce, and Dharmendra wanted to marry Hema at all costs. Therefore, they converted to Islam, changed their names, and got married. However, in 2004, Dharmendra dismissed these rumours.

Where does Dharmendra's family live?

Speaking of Dharmendra's family, his first wife lives in a separate house and Hema lives in a separate house. Dharmendra spent most of his time at his Lonavala farmhouse. Dharmendra and Hema have two children, Esha and Ahana. Both are married and have children. However, Esha has since divorced her husband.

Dharmendra and his grandchildren

Sunny Deol - two sons

Bobby Deol - two sons

Vijeta Deol - two children - a son and a daughter

Ajeeta Deol - two daughters

Esha Deol - two daughters

Ahana Deol - three children - a son and two twin daughters

Sunny Deol's wife and children

Dharmendra's son, Sunny Deol, was married to Lynda Deol, also known as Pooja Deol. She belongs to an Anglo-Indian family. Sunny Deol is married to Linda Deol (aka Pooja Deol), who comes from an Anglo-Indian family. His father, Krishna Dev Mahal, is Indian, while his mother, June Sarah Mahal, is British. Sunny and Pooja have two sons, Karan and Rajveer.

Meet Sunny Deol's Daughter-in-Law

Karan Deol married his long-time girlfriend, Drisha Acharya, on June 18, 2023. They haven't welcomed a child yet.

Bobby Deol's wife is a businesswoman

Bobby Deol married Tanya Ahuja Deol in 1996. Tanya is a businesswoman and designer. Bobby and Tanya also have two sons, Aryaman and Dharam, who are currently away from films.

Dharmendra has a daughter who is a school teacher

Ajeeta Deol chose a different path. She worked in the fields of education and medicine. Currently, she lives in California, USA, with her husband and children. She is a school teacher there. Ajita's husband is said to be Kiran Chaudhary, a dentist. They have two daughters: Nikita and Priyanka Chaudhary.

Vijeta Deol's husband and children

Vijeta Deol's nickname is said to be Lily. She is married to Vivek Gill and has two children: son Sahil and daughter Prerna. Vijeta is a director in her husband's company. Reports indicate that she lives in Delhi.

Esha and Ahana Deol’s families and children

Esha Deol was married to Bharat Takhtani. They have two children. However, their relationship soured and they divorced. However, they are determined to raise their children together. Esha has not yet revealed the faces of her two daughters to the world. Ahana Deol's husband is Vaibhav Vohra. They have three children: twin daughters and a son. Ahana has also acted in films, but now prefers to stay out of the limelight with her family.

