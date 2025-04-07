Despite 26 flops in 27 years, this filmmaker is credited for identifying credible artists and stories Ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is celebrating his 63rd birthday today. He is probably one of the few directors who are credited for their stories and net picking actors irrespective of their box office numbers.

Making a film that is loved by the audience and also does well at the box office is a difficult task. From deciding the subject to making the film, a lot goes on behind the scenes. Many times it happens that actors turn directors and try their luck. However, only a few of them are successful and the rest have to choose between the two. Today we will talk about an actor turned director who could not do anything special on the big screen. He has given 26 flop films in 27 years and is called the most unsuccessful director of show business.

If you are wondering which director we are talking about, then let us tell you that the director we are talking about is none other than Ram Gopal Varma. Although Varma did not do anything special in terms of acting, the films directed by him created magic on the big screen. And, he is one of the well-known directors in the industry.

In a career spanning 35 years, Ram Gopal Varma has made over 36 Bollywood films and dozens of Telugu and Tamil films. However, only 26 of the actor's films turned out to be good films. Ram Gopal's last three films hardly made the Rs 1 crore mark, according to a review of his career. According to a report by NDTV, barely 6 out of 10 films were considered good or average in terms of earnings at the box office; the rest did not even make a profit.

Despite this, Ram Gopal Varma is considered a box office hit. The 90s belonged to Ram Gopal, with his three famous films being Shiva, Rangeela and Satya. Moreover, the filmmaker is known for casting actors with strong acting capabilities like Manoj Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Chakravarthy and Manisha Koirala.

