Tiger Shroff's film line-up: Release date, cast and updates on his upcoming projects

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu area when the firing incident took place on October 18. He escaped unharmed, but the incident has raised questions about his safety and whether it could have any impact on his professional commitments.

There has been no announcement of a change to his work schedule so far. Shroff has a few projects in the pipeline, including an action film directed by Remo D’Souza and Lag Ja Gale, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Here’s what is known about his upcoming films.

Remo D'Souza's untitled action film

Shroff is set to work with choreographer-director Remo D’Souza on an action film produced by Viccky Jain. Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Pashmina Roshan and Elvish Yadav are also associated with the project.

The film was reportedly close to completion in October, with Jain saying that two songs were still to be shot. It is expected to release in 2027, although the makers have not announced a date.

Lag Ja Gale set for 2027 release

Shroff will share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in Lag Ja Gale, directed by Raj Mehta. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 14, 2027.

Details about the story remain limited, though the film has been described as a revenge drama with action and romance. More information about the characters and plot is awaited.

A possible action outing with Vidyut Jammwal

Another project linked to Shroff is an untitled action film with Vidyut Jammwal, backed by T-Series. If it goes ahead as planned, it will bring the two actors together on screen for the first time.

The film is still in development. Its director, shooting schedule and release date have not been confirmed, so there is little clarity yet on when production might begin.

What's happening with Rambo?

Shroff was previously announced as the lead in Rambo, an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood action franchise associated with Sylvester Stallone. The project generated interest when it was announced, but there has been little clarity about its current status.

No release date has been confirmed, and it remains unclear when, or whether, the film will move forward.

Will the Juhu incident affect his upcoming films?

For now, there is no confirmed information suggesting that the firing incident has disrupted Shroff's film commitments. The projects have their own production timelines, and any change to those plans would need to be confirmed by the actor or the respective makers.

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