Panchkula horror: Boy, 8, thrashes 6-year-old girl with brick, kicks head in school; assault caught on CCTV

In a yet another incident that left the entire humanity ashamed and shocked, a six-year-old girl was left critically injured after she was assaulted by an eight-year-old inside a school in Haryana's Panchkula this week, the police said on Friday. The incident happened on October 28 at the Shaheed Major Anuj Rajput Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School at Sector 20 in Panchkula.

According to the girl's family, the girl was taken to one of the classes inside the school by a class 3 student, whose identity has not been revealed. The boy told the girl that her father was waiting upstairs.

There, he allegedly attacked the girl with a brick and banged her head on to a table after grabbing her hairs. He subsequently attacked with a flower pot and a dustbin, leaving her in a pool of blood.

CCTV footage goes viral

The entire disturbing incident was caught in the CCTV installed inside the classroom that showed the boy even kicking the girl after she collapsed and fell on the floor. The visual showed that the boy had returned after a few minutes to the spot, and had assaulted the girl again while she stayed in a pool of blood.

The girl's uncle Fazil narrated the entire incident while speaking to the reporters. He said the entire family is in shock with happened, adding that it was the boy who took the girl's father to the spot where he allegedly assaulted her.

"I cannot express myself... videos have gone viral. Our auto driver had gone to the school to pick her, but couldn't find her. He returned and told my elder brother, who later went to the school. The boy who attacked her took my brother to the site. There was blood everywhere. We saw the entire CCTV footage and the boy's parents were called," he said.

"We don't know why the boy attacked the girl like this way. He assaulted her with a brick and an aluminium dustbin. He even returned after 30 minutes to check if," he said, adding the entire family is in shock.

Note: The CCTV footage is too violent to be used, but has been confirmed by police and school authorities.

Girl's condition remains critical

Fazil said upon finding out how the girl was attacked, the family thought it would be difficult for her to survive. He said the girl's condition remains critical.

He said the girl was first taken to the Alchemist Hospital, but she was not provided proper treatment. Later, she was shifted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh where she remains under treatment.

"We took her to the Alchemist Hospital where she was kept for three to four office, but they didn't provide her the required treatment. Later, we took her to the PGI Hospital. This happened on Wednesday. Her condition has improved, though. The way she was attacked, we thought it would be difficult for her to survive," Fazil said.

Family questions school administration

The incident has raised questions over the school's administration. The family has questioned the school's surveillance arrangements, wondering why such a serious incident had gone unnoticed. Fazil said the CCTV footages were being monitored from the principal's office, but wondered how no one noticed it.

The family said the girl perhaps could have been saved from sustaining such serious injuries if a teacher or staff member had noticed the incident on time.

Police launch probe, accused boy undergoing medical assessment

Fazil told reporters that the police have launched an investigation and cooperating with the family. Meanwhile, DCP (Crime) Amrinder Singh said the boy was undergoing a medical assessment, which is conducted in cases involving children aged between seven and 12 years, and further action would be taken based on the report.

Meanwhile, Haryana's Higher Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda has taken cognisance of the incident and said a high-level committee has been constituted to probe the matter that will soon submit its report. "I have seen the video. It is extremely disturbing. I have directed officials to constitute a committee and submit a report by today evening or tomorrow morning. The guilty will not be spared," he said.

With inputs from Umang Sheoran, Puneet Pareenja

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