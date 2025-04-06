Who is Ma Anand Sheela, whose biopic was headed by Alia Bhatt? Here's everything about Osho's close aide Know everything about the Indian-Swiss woman, who worked as Osho's secretary and managed the Rajneeshpuram Ashram in Wasco County, Oregon, USA.

Ma Anand Sheela aka Sheela Ambalal Patel or Sheela Birnstiel is still in people's memory due to her controversial association with Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, popularly known as Osho. She was a spokesperson for the Rajneesh movement, which was inspired by Osho. The Indian-Swiss woman worked as Osho's secretary and managed the Rajneeshpuram Ashram in Wasco County, Oregon, USA. But do you know Bollywood filmmaker Shakun Batra, who is known for films like Kapoor And Sons, was making a Bollywood biopic on Sheela's life history?

Bollywood biopic was dropped

Sheela had given a thumbs up to cast Alia Bhatt for the lead role over Priyanka Chopra Jonas, despite Miss World 2000's inclination towards the role. However, the film was halted due to a lack of funding. Reportedly, the film never progressed beyond the planning stage.

Who is Ma Anand Sheela?

The new generation did not know about Meet Ma Anand Sheela until 2018 when Netflix released a documentary called Wild Wild Country, which was based on Osho's life. Ma Anand Sheela's name came into the limelight because of the documentary. Following the popularity of Wild Wild Country, the over-the-top platform debuted Searching for Sheela, another documentary on Anand Sheela. Sheela's life served as the basis for the documentary. Moreover, this documentary was written and directed by Shakun Batra.

Sheela’s relationship with Osho

According to several reports, Sheela first met Osho when her father took her to an Indian ashram. In a recent interview at the Humans of Humanity event, Ma Anand Sheela discussed her complex relationship with Osho and acknowledged the deep mutual affection between the two. She clarified that their relationship was not sexual while revealing intimate stories about sharing poems and viewing movies like 'Umrao Jaan.'

Ma Anand Sheela was sent to prison for 20 years

Ma Anand Sheela, accused of poisoning Osho's caretaker and alleged girlfriend, left the Osho Ashram amid controversy. Osho himself had supported the allegations against her. Despite this, Sheela has retained her love and gratitude towards Osho. In 1984, a mass food poisoning incident in The Dalles, Oregon affected 751 people dining at ten local restaurants. Investigation revealed that it was a deliberate act of bioterrorism by followers of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, led by Ma Anand Sheela, aimed at influencing a local election. The incident is considered the largest bioterrorist attack in US history. After being found guilty and given a 20-year term in federal prison, Sheela was released after three years because of her excellent behaviour.

Sheela's three marriages

Sheela had several important relationships in her life. She was first married to Mark Harris Silverman in the US, after which she returned to India in 1972. After Silverman died in 1980, she married John Shelfer, another follower of Osho. After Shelfer's death, she was in a relationship with Urs Birnstill, who died of AIDS in 1992. In 1979, Sheela named her business Anuja Impex in honour of her adopted daughter, Anuja.

