Sanjay Gupta dies at 57: Kaabil, Kaante, Musafir to Shootout at Wadala, a look at his iconic filmography

Sanjay Gupta, known for his work as a director, writer and producer, died at the age of 57 after reportedly suffering a head injury at his Mumbai residence. The incident came to light early on Saturday morning, according to Mumbai Police. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Over the years, Gupta made a name for himself in Bollywood with his unique style of filmmaking and films exploring action, crime and drama. As the industry mourns his demise, here's a look at some of the notable films.

A look at Sanjay Gupta's iconic films

1. Kaante (2002)

The 2002 film Kaante is one of the most popular films of Sanjay Gupta. It features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Lucky Ali and Kumar Gaurav.

The film revolves around six bank robbers who try to pull off the perfect heist in Los Angeles. The film has received a rating of 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb, based on 5.9K user ratings.

2. Musafir (2004)

Starring Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Sameera Reddy and Aditya Pancholi, Musafir follows the story of a criminal named Lucky who goes to Goa for work purposes but falls for a dancer who asks him to kill her abusive husband. The film was also known for its music and stylish presentation. It can be streamed on Prime Video.

3. Zinda (2006)

Starring Sanjay Dutt, John Abraham, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitly, Zinda was a thriller about a man who is kidnapped and held captive for 14 years without knowing why. The film is also available on Prime Video.

4. Shootout at Wadala (2013)

The crime drama featured John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Tusshar Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee. Based on the 1982 Wadala shootout, the film showcased the rise of gangster Manya Surve in Mumbai's underworld. The film has received a rating of 6.1 out of 10 on IMDb, based on 8.8K user ratings.

5. Kaabil (2017)

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, Kaabil was directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film follows the story of a blind dubbing artist who seeks revenge after a tragic incident changes his life. It can be streamed on JioHotstar.

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Sanjay Gupta, Kaante and Shootout at Wadala director, dies at 57 after suffering head injury