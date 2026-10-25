Tu Hai Meri Kiran X Review: Did Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's thriller impress the audience?

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal are back on screen together in Tu Hai Meri Kiran, a romantic thriller directed by Karan Rawal. The film, which released in theatres on October 23, explores how love can turn into obsession, with a time-travel element driving its mystery.

The film marks another on-screen collaboration for the real-life couple after Double XL. Their performances and chemistry have become talking points among viewers, although the film’s screenplay and execution have drawn a more divided response.

What is Tu Hai Meri Kiran about?

The story follows Kiran Mittal, played by Sonakshi Sinha, a bestselling author who is struggling to write her next book. She comes across a mysterious phone that connects her to Samar, played by Zaheer Iqbal. The twist is that Kiran lives in 2026, while Samar belongs to 2016.

As their connection develops, Samar’s feelings for Kiran take a darker turn. What begins as an unusual connection gradually becomes a story of one-sided love, obsession and control. The time-travel element adds another layer to the thriller as Kiran tries to understand the mystery surrounding Samar.

What are viewers saying about Tu Hai Meri Kiran?

Early reactions on X have been mixed. Some viewers have praised Zaheer's portrayal of an obsessive lover and Sonakshi's performance, while others have criticised the screenplay, visual treatment and climax.

The film's central idea has also drawn attention, with viewers discussing its blend of time travel and psychological suspense. See some reactions here:

Tu Hai Meri Kiran cast and crew

The film stars Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in the lead roles, with Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya in supporting roles. Ankit Gupta makes his Bollywood debut with the film.

Karan Rawal has written and directed the thriller. The film is produced by Vishal Rana, Sarvesh Goel, Ashwini Kumar, Manoj Darak and Nrupal Patel. Its music includes contributions from OAFF and Savera, while Advait Nemlekar and Shalom Benjamin have worked on the background score.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran release date and runtime

Tu Hai Meri Kiran was released in cinemas on October 23, 2026. The Hindi-language film blends romance, mystery and thriller elements. Its runtime is listed as approximately two hours and five minutes by several film listings.

The film also arrived in theatres alongside other releases, including Ayushmann Khurrana’s spy comedy Udta Teer, giving moviegoers different genres to choose from over the weekend.

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