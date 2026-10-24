Ranveer Singh makes a surprise appearance in Sonakshi Sinha's vlog, demands money for cameo

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha shared a new vlog on October 23, giving fans a glimpse of a poster shoot for her latest film, Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The film, which also stars her husband Zaheer Iqbal, was released in theatres on Friday.

The vlog also featured an unexpected guest: Ranveer Singh, who made a surprise appearance and shared a light-hearted moment with the actor.

Ranveer Singh features in Sonakshi's vlog

The cameo reminded fans of Lootera, the 2013 romantic drama in which Sonakshi and Ranveer played the lead roles. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film followed an archaeologist who falls in love with a young woman in 1950s Bengal. It received praise for its performances, music and restrained storytelling.

In the vlog, Ranveer jokingly told Sonakshi, "Paisa de pehle." Sonakshi was quick with her reply, asking, "Banaye nahin kya kaafi?" Her remark appeared to be a playful reference to Ranveer's recent box-office success with the Dhurandhar films.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar films cross Rs 3,000 crore worldwide

Ranveer has had a major box-office run with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise. The first film earned more than Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, while its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, went on to collect well over Rs 1,700 crore globally, according to trade estimates. Together, the two films have crossed the Rs 3,000 crore mark worldwide.

The actor is now working on Pralay, a post-apocalyptic survival thriller directed by Jai Mehta. Set in Mumbai, the film centres on a fight for survival as the world faces a catastrophic event. Kalyani Priyadarshan is also part of the project. The film has begun shooting in Mumbai, with further schedules planned.

Sonakshi Sinha's Tu Hai Meri Kiran opens in theatres

Meanwhile, Sonakshi has reunited with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, for Tu Hai Meri Kiran, a romantic thriller directed by Karan Rawal. The film follows Kiran, a bestselling author whose connection with a stranger named Samar takes a disturbing turn as his feelings develop into an obsession.

The film opened in theatres on October 23. Early box-office estimates put its first-day India net collection at around Rs 14 lakh, with its gross earnings at approximately Rs 15 lakh.

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