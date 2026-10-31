200 CCTVs, control rooms, paramilitary forces deployed: Security stepped up for INDIA bloc's Nov 1 rally

Delhi Police have put in place an extensive security arrangement ahead of the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. The rally is being organised to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in voter lists, highlight the opposition’s ‘vote chori’ allegations and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

With opposition leaders and lakhs of supporters expected to attend the gathering, security agencies have stepped up preparations, deploying CCTV cameras, surveillance systems and personnel across the venue and surrounding areas.

One of the major challenges for the organisers has been waterlogging at Ramlila Maidan following rainfall on Friday. Water remains accumulated at several locations across the ground, although it is expected to dry up by Saturday evening.

The venue has an estimated capacity of around one to 1.5 lakh people, including space earmarked for parking. However, the organisers have claimed that lakhs of people will participate in the rally, making crowd management a key priority for the authorities.

Two stages have been constructed at the venue. The main stage will be used for speeches by senior opposition leaders, while the second stage has been set up for other leaders. VIP leaders will enter through Gate No. 1, while five additional entry gates have been arranged for the gathering.

As part of the security arrangements, the entire area has been brought under CCTV surveillance. Delhi Police have installed around 200 CCTV cameras and established a dedicated control room inside Ramlila Maidan to monitor activities across the venue.

AI-based surveillance and facial recognition software have also been deployed as part of the monitoring arrangements. Security personnel will keep a close watch on crowd movement, entry and exit points, and other sensitive areas.

Personnel from the Central District Police and other district units, along with paramilitary forces, will be deployed at and around the venue to maintain law and order.

Delhi Police’s security protocol for Opposition leaders

Delhi Police sources have also outlined the security arrangements in view of the Congress party’s proposed plan for MPs to assemble at the Constitution Club or at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence before proceeding to Ramlila Maidan.

According to police sources, MPs and other leaders are free to travel in their private vehicles to the Constitution Club, Kharge’s residence or any other location before heading to the rally venue.

However, police have made it clear that gatherings will not be permitted at Jantar Mantar or other restricted locations in the New Delhi area. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force across New Delhi, including areas around the Election Commission of India.

Police sources said that Jantar Mantar is a denotified location and that security personnel remain deployed in the area as part of routine arrangements. No assembly will be permitted at Jantar Mantar or near the Election Commission premises.

Leaders can, however, assemble at other locations of their choice and proceed to Ramlila Maidan in their vehicles, subject to the applicable restrictions.

Traffic restrictions and diversions

Traffic police have also put diversion arrangements in place to manage the expected movement of rally participants and VIP convoys in central Delhi.

A march has additionally been planned for noon on November 1, from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan. The movement is expected to add to traffic pressure in the surrounding areas, prompting authorities to make special arrangements for traffic regulation and crowd management.

With multiple opposition leaders expected to participate and a large turnout anticipated, Delhi Police and other security agencies will maintain heightened surveillance throughout the event.

The focus will remain on ensuring the smooth movement of participants, preventing unauthorised gatherings at restricted locations and maintaining law and order during the INDIA bloc’s politically significant rally.

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