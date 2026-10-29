Ramayana Part 1 Cast: Who is playing Maa Sita's father Raja Janak in Ranbir Kapoor's mythological epic?

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5. The makers recently unveiled Mangal Rang, a song that offers glimpses of Lord Ram and Sita's story, including their Swayamvar, palace life and exile. Notably, the song also features a glimpse of Maa Sita's father, Raja Janak, played by actor Rajiv Kumar. Here's everything you need to know about him.

Who is Rajiv Kumar, the actor playing Raja Janak in Ramayana?

For the unversed, Rajiv Kumar is an actor who has worked in both television and films. Over the years, he has appeared in several television shows, web series and movies.

According to reports, Rajiv Kumar received his acting training at the National School of Drama. His television credits include Chhoti Bahu, Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein, Udaan, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Woh Hue Na Hamare and Saas Bina Sasural.

He has also been part of several films, including Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India and Yami Gautam's Article 370. His other film credits include The Kerala Story 2, Creature, Raasa, Thalaivii, Aatma and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai.

Ramayana Part 1 release date and cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Sunny Deol and Kajal Aggarwal, among others.

The first instalment of the two-part saga is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Notably, the second part is slated to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2027.

The film recently had its world premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, attended by the makers and star cast. The screening began at 7 am IST on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

Ramayana Part 1: About the makers

The mythological epic Ramayana Part 1 is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film will also be available in IMAX formats. The film's international distribution is being handled by Sony Pictures, excluding India, while Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions will distribute it in the Hindi-speaking market.

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