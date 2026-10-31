AAP releases first list of candidates for Punjab assembly elections; Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released its first list of 40 candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been fielded from his current Dhuri constituency, while jailed party leader Sanjeev Arora has been nominated from Ludhiana West.

Arora is currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram in connection with an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case.

Other prominent candidates named in the first list include Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi from Batala and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur.

Check full list of candidates here:

The announcement comes after the party held a meeting to finalise names for the upcoming polls on Friday.