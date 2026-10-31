AAP releases first list of candidates for Punjab assembly elections; Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri

Other prominent candidates named in the first list include Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi from Batala and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur.
Check full list of candidates here:
The announcement comes after the party held a meeting to finalise names for the upcoming polls on Friday.
The meeting was attended by the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and party's Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia. State unit chief Aman Arora and state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also joined the meeting virtually. Several names were discussed, with the shortlisted candidates being referred to the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) for final approval.
Mann had said that the party would consider public feedback and the performance of sitting MLAs while selecting candidates. He had also indicated that the AAP would seek votes on the basis of the Punjab government's work over the past five years, highlighting electricity, water supply, education, healthcare, infrastructure and roads as key areas.
Congress-BJP playing friendly match to remove me from office: CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann on Wednesday accused opposition parties, including the BJP and the Congress, of threatening to discontinue welfare schemes if they came to power. He also alleged that previous governments had misused public funds to serve their own interests.
Addressing a Lok Milni programme at Sarinh village in the Nakodar constituency of Jalandhar district, Mann said his government was committed to ensuring that taxpayers' money was spent on public welfare and that the administration remained free from corruption.
Accusing the Congress and the BJP of playing a "friendly match" to remove him from power, Mann claimed that both parties were uncomfortable with the growing empowerment of ordinary people.
"Their real problem is the rise of the common man because they cannot digest the fact that a person from an ordinary family is sitting in the chief minister's chair," Mann said.
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