Baaghi 4 trailer out [Watch]: Tiger Shroff returns with high-octane action and romance

The official trailer of Tiger Shroff's action thriller film 'Baaghi 4' is out now! The makers of the film dropped its trailer on Saturday, August 30, 2025, on various social media platforms. Directed by Harsha and written by Rajat Arora and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Talking about its star cast, 'Baaghi 4' features Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Mahesh Anand, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Nalneesh Neel in the lead roles. This movie marks the Bollywood debut of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu.

Baaghi 4 trailer is out

The trailer starts with a voiceover in Hindi, which translates to English as, "I've witnessed countless tales of love..But never have I seen such an action-packed love story in my life before. Romeo, Majnu, Ranjha, all surpassed by a rebel!" The 3-minute and 41-second trailer features high-octane drama filled with action and romance. It has garnered over 2 lakh views on YouTube and moren than 6 thousand comments ever since it was uploaded.

Watch the trailer below:

Tiger Shroff shares 'Baaghi 4' trailer

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff shared the trailer on his Instagram and captioned the post as, "The bloodiest love story of the year starts here.Yaha, Har Aashiq Ek Villain Hai... #Baaghi4Trailer Out Now Link in Bio #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha Releasing in cinemas on 5th Sept 2025."

Social media users have praised the Baaghi 4 trailer and filled the comment section with their excitement. One Instagram user commented, “That's called, "REAL COMEBACK". Another added, “Goosebumps in every scene.”

About the film ‘Baaghi 4’

The fourth instalment in the ‘Baaghi’ franchise, titled ‘Baaghi 4’, revolves around the story of a man who survives a suicide attempt, but his reality gets blurred. His loved ones start to doubt him as a secret truth attracts him into a web of obsession and unwavering love.

The film is slated to hit the silver screens on September 5, 2025, coinciding with Teacher's Day. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Khan Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

