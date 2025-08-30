Box office collection [29 August 2025]: Param Sundari opens strong; War 2 and Coolie slows down on Friday Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari, released on August 29, 2025, performed well on its first day. However, films like War 2, Coolie, and Mahavatar Narsimha witnessed a drop in their earnings at Indian box office. Read the detailed box office report here.

The Indian box office saw a mixed trend on the fourth Friday of August, i.e., August 29, 2025. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's starrer 'Param Sundari' opened strongly on its first day. While other films, such as Lokah: Chapter 1 and Hridayapoovam, which was released on August 28, 2025, earned well on their second day.

Apart from these, films like War 2, Coolie, and Mahavatar Narasimha, which have been performing well since their release, have slowed down at the box office. Read on to know their detailed box office report.

Param Sundari box office collection

Tushar Jalota's romantic comedy drama film 'Param Sundari' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra had a good start at the Indian box office on its opening day. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 7.25 crore on its first day. It had an overall 12.92% Hindi occupancy, with the highest occupancy of 19.77% in the night shows, followed by 12.27% in the evening, 11.45% in the afternoon, and 8.19% in the morning shows.

Talking about its region-wise occupancy, the Chennai region witnessed the highest occupancy of 24.75% and the Surat region witnessed the least occupancy of 4% on day 1. The film also features Inayat Verma, Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Aakash Dahiya in the lead roles.

Coolie movie box office collection

Superstar Rajinikanth's action thriller film 'Coolie', which collected Rs 229.65 crore in its first week, earned Rs 41.85 crore in its second week. Talking about its day 16 collection, the Tamil-language film witnessed a drop in its earnings on the third Friday. Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial collected Rs 1.75 crore on Friday, August 29, bringing its total India box office to Rs 273.25 crore.

War 2 box office collection

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's spy thriller 'War 2' saw a massive decrease in its box office earnings on Day 16. The film collected Rs 0.65 crore on its third Friday. It is worth noting that the film, which collected Rs 204.25 crore in its first week, earned Rs 27 crore in the second week. With this, total India's box office collection of War 2 stands at Rs 231.90 crore.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra box office collection update

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Dulquer Salmaan's recent release 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' is a superhero action fantasy drama film directed by Dominic Arun. The film saw a growth on its second day as compared to its opening day. The Malayalam language film collected Rs 2.7 crore on day 1 and earned Rs 3.75 crore on its day 2, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film's total India's collection stands at Rs 6.45 crore.

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection

Ashwin Kumar's directorial animated drama film 'Mahavatar Narsimha', which was performing well at the box office since its release, finally slowed down after 36 days of its release. The film collected Rs 0.1 crore in Kannada, Rs 0.31 crore in Telugu, Rs 0.66 crore in Hindi, Rs 2.54 crore in Tamil, and Rs 0.53 crore in Malayalam languages on its day 36. The worldwide box office collection of Mahavatar Narsimha stands at Rs 310.83 crore.

