War 2 review: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR lead a stylish action film with a thin plot

Movie Name: War 2

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: August 14, 2025

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Genre: Spy thriller

Director Ayan Mukerji has once again returned to the screen with a new flavour of the story. Ayan, who has made sensitive and romantic films like Brahmastra, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid, is seen in full action mode this time. Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's starrer War 2 has been released in theatres today, August 14, 2025.

There is tremendous action in the film, but the story keeps moving forward with hollow boasting. Kiara is also very good as an action character for the first time, and Ashutosh Rana's acting is going to give you goosebumps. Let's know the full review of the film in detail.

War 2 movie story: From Kabir’s mission to the Kali Cartel

The film begins with an action-filled scene of its hero, Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik, i.e., Kabir, goes to Japan to kill a mafia by entering his house.

Here, Hrithik kills about 20 trained fighters, and when the mafia tries to escape, he is also killed. The real story begins here. Kabir, who is a RAW agent, is used in every mission of the country.

This time, Kabir is faced with a whole cartel named Kali, which is a group of powerful people from around the world. Kabir joins this group. This group of cartels does not believe in any system and works only for their profit.

Kali Cartel wants to kill the Prime Minister of India, and an Indian minister, Sarang, helps them in this. He wants to establish his roots in that chair by getting the current Prime Minister killed.

Meanwhile, a grey-shaded character enters whose name is Raghu, and he is also an army soldier. Raghu and Kabir once had a strong friendship when both were children and lived like orphans. Raghu becomes the villain of the story and gives a tough fight to Kabir. Raghu's character is played by Jr NTR, and he looks very powerful.

At the end of the story, Raghu has a change of heart, and both come together once again like brothers. In the end, both of them together kill every member of the Kali Cartel. The story has strong action.

One thing that is missing from this film is the spy thriller. The proper elements of thrill and spy are not seen anywhere in the story, and in many cases, heroism seems unnecessary and superficial.

Along with the events of the story and its solid reasons, the philosophy of the Kali Cartel is also very weak. Kali Cartel is shown only as a symbol of a villain, but the evidence behind their being a villain seems to be missing from the story.

How is Ayan Mukerji’s direction in War 2?

Ayan Mukerji is known for his romantic stories because he has previously made films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Wake Up Sid and Brahmastra. His direction looks very weak compared to other films.

Ayan has also brought out Kiara Advani from a cute, beautiful heroine into a fighter avatar for the first time and has also shown some strong scenes with Hrithik. The casting of the film is also good, and Ashutosh Rana is very good in his character.

Among all the films of Ayan to date, the direction of this film is the weakest. The story moves along at a rapid pace and fails to leave an impact. Only a few scenes of Hrithik with Ashutosh Rana are emotional.

Music and background score: Did Pritam deliver?

Pritam has given the music in the film, and it is no secret that if he had been used properly, the music could have been excellent. The equation of the relationship between Hrithik and Jr NTR was very emotional, and it could have been celebrated with a great score. But Pritam's magic is not visible here. There are some songs in the film which seem to be forced and also slow down the pace of the story.

Acting performances: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani

Hrithik Roshan has shone as always in the film and has been seen breathing life into the character of Kabir. Before this, Hrithik has been seen in similar characters many times.

Hrithik had shown strong action in 'Bang Bang' as well. But this time in War 2, Hrithik presents strong action in some new scenes. Junior NTR has returned with a grey-shaded character in the role of Vikram. Who first appears as a hero and then becomes a villain. But in the end, he has a change of heart.

Hrithik and Junior NTR are the soul of the film, and both have done justice to their characters. Along with this, Ashutosh Rana is also seen doing complete justice to the character of Colonel Luthra. Kiara has had less screen time, but she has also made people happy in action for the first time.

War 2 verdict: Is it worth watching?

War 2 seems like a shiny but hollow action thriller which has been completely covered by star power. The film takes you to foreign locations, grand sets and many wonderful places.

The film takes the story from Spain to Manali and many countries of the world, but still, its impact is not very special. But if you are fond of action films, then you can watch it again. But if you like to watch a sensitive and logical story, then you may find it boring and deafening. The film is definitely worth watching once.

