Coolie Movie Review: Rajinikanth’s stellar performance meets Nagarjuna’s charisma in action blockbuster

Movie Name: Coolie

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: August 14, 2025

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Genre: Action thriller

Lokesh Kanagaraj's power-packed mass entertainer film 'Coolie' is a perfect tribute to Thalaiva Rajinikanth for completing 50 years in the film industry. Released on August 14, just a day before India's 79th Independence Day, the most-awaited film of 2025 created a stir as soon as it hit the theatres. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie - The Powerhouse' is a big-budget film starring stars like Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Looking at the popularity of the film, expectations were sky high, and the craze to watch this movie was so high among the audience that its shows started from the morning itself. In the film, South superstar Rajinikanth is shown taking revenge for the death of his friend from the dreaded villains Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir, with whom he is accompanied by 19 coolies. Also, the film shows the beautiful bond of father and daughter between Rajinikanth and Shruti Haasan, for which the actor puts his life on the line. Read further to know the full review of this action thriller.

Coolie's awesome story

The story begins with Simon Xavier (Nagarjuna Akkineni), who runs a smuggling network. In this, Simon is supported by his trusted man Dayal (Soubin Shahir), who is an undercover police constable. With his help, he smuggles gold watches and the organs of people. At the same time, Simon's son Arjun becomes a customs officer and tries to stay away from his father's bad deeds. In the film, it is seen that a police officer tries to extract information about Simon's work by going undercover as a porter at the port, but Dayal finds him and kills him. Shortly after, Dayal announces that another undercover police officer is also included among the porters, and the person who reveals his identity will get a reward of Rs 2 crore. On the other hand, Devaraj 'Deva' (Rajinikanth) runs a masonry where students are given accommodation at a low cost. Apart from the students, Deva and a total of 19 porters also live in the masonry. There was also a rule for those living there that smoking and drinking alcohol are prohibited. The story takes a new turn when Deva learns that his friend Rajasekar (Sathyaraj) has died. This is where the bloody show begins, which no one can even imagine.

In the solid first half of 'Coolie', it will be seen that Deva goes to his friend Rajasekar's funeral, where he comes to know that he has been murdered. During this, Shruti Haasan enters, who has played the character of Preeti in the film. She hates Deva. The amazing thing is that before the end of the story, Deva comes to know that his friend's daughter is his child, whom Rajasekar had raised. But Devaraj never tells him this. At the same time, in 'Coolie', when Rajinikanth's character Deva is searching for his friend's murderer, at that time he comes to know about a chair made by Shekhar, in which the dead animal can be sat and burnt to ashes. But Simon also comes to know about this, and he forces him to burn his enemies to ashes, in return for which he gives him money for the education of his daughters. The story does not end here. Deva and Preeti work together so that they can take revenge for Rajasekar's death from his murderer.

During this time, Deva and Preeti meet Simon, who tells them who is responsible for his friend's death. Then, this is where the horrifying story of revenge begins, seeing which the audience started hooting in the cinema halls. Dayal kills Simon's son and also kidnaps Deva's daughter. After this, Dayal's truth is revealed to Simon, and he brutally kills his wife in front of him. At the same time, Simon threatens Deva that he will also kill his friend's daughter, but he is unable to do so. Devaraj reminds him that he was the one who sent his father Xavier to God because he had implicated more than 500 porters in a false drugs case. Knowing this, he becomes furious and then the scene is shown in the film, which the audience eagerly waits for. The fight between Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, in which Deva ends the story of drug smuggler Simon. He is accompanied by Telugu film star Upendra Rao, who played the role of coolie Kaleesha.

The climax of 'Coolie' was very amazing. At the end of the film, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan makes a strong entry in the role of Dahaa. In the story, it is seen that Dahaa and Devaraj become friends and decide to work together, but the story of Coolie ends the same way as it started, with a bloody game. Deva kills the snake in the grass, Dayal, whom he had saved and buries his body in the ground.

Direction of the film 'Coolie'

The director creates a vision to show the story of the film on the screen and presents it to the audience. Lokesh Kanagaraj did this work very well.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has directed the film 'Coolie' in a very brilliant way. Due to the direction, everything from the story of the film to the action has been shown on the big screen in an excellent way. Lokesh Kanagaraj, famous for his action films, has once again impressed the audience with the star cast, story and dialogues of this film.

Thalaiva's power-packed action

People are liking Rajinikanth's powerful action, dashing look and dialogues in the film 'Coolie'. Rajinikanth has once again created a stir with his action. After the climax of 'Coolie', more tremendous, suspense-filled scenes and dangerous action will be seen, which will force you to praise the superstar again.

Nagarjuna-Aamir's magic

Apart from Rajinikanth, superstar Nagarjuna was also seen in the film 'Coolie'. Aamir Khan was seen in a cameo role. Bollywood star Aamir Khan is garnering a lot of limelight by playing the role of Dahaa. Nagarjuna, who played a gangster, added charm to the character of Simon. Soubin Shahir, who was seen in 'Coolie', won everyone's heart with his explosive dance and the role of a fierce villain. Pooja Hegde had a dance number in the film, in which she was seen in the role of Monica. Soubin Shahir and Pooja Hegde were seen dancing together in the 'Monica' song of 'Coolie'.

Coolie background music

The soundtrack has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who, after 'Master', 'Vikram' and 'Leo', has now become famous due to the background music of 'Coolie'. This is the fourth time that Anirudh Ravichander has worked for Lokesh. At the same time, after 'Petta', 'Darbar' (2020), 'Jailer' and 'Vettaiyaan', this is his fifth movie with Rajinikanth, for which he has composed music. The audio rights are with Sun Pictures Company. Its first song, 'Chikitu', was released on June 25, 2025, and the second song, ' Monica', was released on July 11, 2025. To maintain the buzz of the film, the third song of 'Coolie', Powerhouse', was released on July 22, 2025. The audio launch of the background tracks heard in the action of the album was done on August 2, 2025, at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The background music heard in the action scenes of 'Coolie' has brought life to it.

Coolie Film Editing

The editing of the film 'Coolie' is very spectacular. Every action scene of the film has been presented very well. Let us tell you that the cinematographer of the film 'Coolie' is Girish Gangadharan, and the editor is Philomin Raj. The amazing thing is that at many places in the film, a scene is shown in which a person is made to sit on this chair and reduced to ashes. That scene is so realistic that you will wonder how such editing was done. Thus, this film deserves 3.5 stars.

