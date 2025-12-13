Rajat Sharma hails Acharya Prasanna Sagar Maharaj's life and works at International Janmangal Conference At the International Janmangal Conference, India TV chairman and editor in chief Rajat Sharma said that in today’s world, the penance, personality, and work of Prasanna Sagar Maharaj are nothing short of a miracle.

New Delhi:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief attended the ongoing International Janmangal Conference in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam and shared his thoughts on spirituality while lauding Acharya Prasanna Sagar Maharaj for his works in promoting wellbeing among the people.

The two-day programme, which concludes on Saturday brings together spiritual leaders and public figures to promote public welfare, with yoga guru Swami Ramdev and Jain saint Antarmana Acharya Prasanna Sagar Maharaj in attendance.

The central theme of the conference is a holistic approach to social wellbeing through fasting, meditation, yoga and indigenous thought.

A key highlight of the event is the launch of a nationwide people’s movement titled "one fast every month". The initiative aims to encourage citizens to practise discipline, self-control and mindful living, emphasising the importance of restraint in daily life for physical and mental wellbeing.

Rajat Sharma praises Acharya Prasanna Sagar

While addressing the gathering, Rajat Sharma spoke on a range of topics which reflected his thoughts on the well-being of the body and enlightenment of the mind. He spoke highly of Saint Prasanna Sagar Maharaj.

Rajat Sharma said the Jain saint's life, austerity and work as nothing short of a miracle. He said he had read about the acharya’s penance, seen him in person and observed his life closely, noting that such dedication and simplicity are rare in today’s world.

Speaking about Baba Ramdev, Rajat Sharma said he had known him for many years and contrasted him with most people, who live to eat. In comparison, Swami Ramdev eats only to live, exemplifying the discipline and moderation being promoted at the conference.

Rajat Sharma on restraint and mindfulness

Rajat Sharma highlighted that modern society often focuses on indulgence and consumption, paying little attention to abstinence.

In this context, he said, the penance, personality and work of Acharya Prasanna Sagar Maharaj serve as an exemplary model, offering lessons that are highly relevant for contemporary life.