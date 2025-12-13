Is sugar-free cola really healthier than regular cola? Doctor weighs in With sugar-free colas becoming increasingly popular, many people believe they are a healthier choice. But are they really better than regular cola? A doctor explains what frequent cola consumption may mean for your health and why moderation matters.

New Delhi:

A cola drink is something that many like to indulge in on an everyday basis. While a lot of people like to consume it with their meals, there are others who sip it simply to cool off. And, there are also some who even use it as an alternative to water.

With sugar-free colas available in the market, we now have two categories of cola drinkers: the ones who drink the regular ones, and the ones who opt for the sugar-free ones. It’s almost on an everyday basis that we find discussions on the internet comparing the two kinds of colas.

Is sugar-free cola healthier than regular cola?

Dr Ravi K Gupta, a board-certified oncologist based in Miami, USA, in a recent Instagram video, said, “A 350 ml can of regular cola has 10 teaspoons of sugar, close to 40 grams, with around 140 calories.” This amount of sugar, when consumed regularly, can take a significant toll on the body.

With growing awareness, many people are now turning to sugar-free alternatives, assuming they are a healthier option. Dr Gupta, however, warned, “Instead of sugar, these drinks contain artificial sweeteners such as aspartame and acesulfame potassium. While these sweeteners reduce calorie intake, research is still ongoing into how they may affect health.”

What regular consumption of cola does to your health?

Dr Gupta also pointed to data linked to regular consumption. He noted that people who drank 21 or more cola drinks a week had “almost double the risk of diabetes and obesity” compared to those who did not consume cola at all.

Dental health is another important concern. According to him, tooth erosion has been observed with both regular and sugar-free colas.

Replace your cola with this healthy drink

Dr Gupta concluded the video with a practical suggestion to choose healthy alternatives. He recommended coconut water as a more natural option compared to fizzy drinks.

Moderation is the key

If one must drink cola, moderation is the key. Frequent consumption can have detrimental effects on one’s long-term health.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

