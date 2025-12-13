Advertisement
  3. Kozhikode Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP makes inroads, full list of 13 wards where party won

Kozhikode Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP makes inroads, full list of 13 wards where party won

Kerala witnessed local body polls, comprising grama panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations across 14 districts on December 9 and 11.

This is a big gain for the saffron party as it won only seven seats in 2020.
This is a big gain for the saffron party as it won only seven seats in 2020. Image Source : Representational image/PTI
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Thiruvananthapuram:

The Bharatiya Janata Party has made inroads in Left-UDF bastion by winning 14 wards in Kozhikode Municipal Corporation Election. This is a big gain for the saffron party as it won only seven seats in 2020.

Kerala witnessed local body polls, comprising grama panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations across 14 districts on December 9 and 11. Voting took place on December 9 in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Ernakulam, while voters in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod cast their votes on December 11.

List of seats won by BJP

Ward name Winning candidate
Paroppadi Harish Pottangadi
Civil Station Vineetha Sajeev
Chevarambalam Saritha Parayeri
Puthiyara Bindu Udayakumar
Kuthiravattam Indira Krishnan
Pottammal T Ranish
Panniyankara Nambidi Narayanan
Beypur Shinu Pinnanath
Chalappuram  KP Anil Kumar
Mavoor Road Sreeja C Nair
Thiruthiyad Jisha Shabareesh
Chakkarothukulam N Sivaprasad
Karapparamb Navya Haridas

 

