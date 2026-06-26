Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle introduces a unique interval experiment. Here's what happens

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle is grabbing attention for more than just its comedy and its star-studded cast. The Ahmed Khan directorial has introduced an unusual interval concept that has become one of the highlights of the film. Instead of treating the interval as a simple break which features just ads, the makers have turned it into a part of the cinematic experience, leaving audiences pleasantly surprised.

The interval sequence of Welcome To The Jungle leaves audience excited

The unique idea comes right after the word "Interval" flashes on the screen. Rather than the film cutting away completely, Akshay Kumar appears holding a bucket of popcorn and speaks directly to the audience. He explains that the team had shot a romantic track for the film but could not include it in the final edit. Instead of shelving the song, they decided to play it during the interval itself.

The message is followed by Kyon, a romantic number featuring Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani. The song has been sung by Talwiinder, who has also released it on his YouTube channel. For the unversed, Disha Patani and Talwiinder have also been rumoured to be dating.

The unconventional move seems to have worked in the film's favour. Social media has been flooded with positive reactions, with many viewers calling it a refreshing change from the usual cinema experience.

The paid previews, which began at 7.30 pm on June 25, gave audiences their first taste of the experiment. Several viewers who had stepped out to buy snacks or use the washroom reportedly hurried back to their seats after hearing Akshay Kumar's message, ensuring they did not miss the surprise sequence.

The response suggests that the makers may have found a creative way to keep audiences engaged even during the interval.

All you need to know about the cast of Welcome to the Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle boasts a massive ensemble cast. Alongside Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani, the film features Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Also read: Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review: Akshay Kumar leads a star-studded comedy that delivers big laughs and chaos